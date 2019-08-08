Full Cast Announced For Sheffield Theatres' & English Touring Theatre's Co-production Of REASONS TO STAY ALIVE

Sheffield Theatres and English Touring Theatre today announce the full cast for their co-production of the world première of Matt Haig's Reasons to Stay Alive imagined for the stage by Jonathan Watkins and with text by April De Angelis.

Jonathan Watkins directs Phil Cheadle (Older Matt), Chris Donnelly (Dad), Janet Etuk (Andrea), Mike Noble (Younger Matt), Dilek Rose (Dawn/Jenny/Rose) and Connie Walker (Mum). The production opens on 18 September, with previews from 13 September and runs at Sheffield Theatres until 28 September, ahead of a tour to Bristol, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Manchester, York and Leeds.

Director Jonathan Watkins; Designer Simon Daw; Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun; Composer Alex Baranowski; Sound Designer Nick Greenhill; Casting Director Lucy Casson.

At 24 Matt's world collapsed under the weight of depression. This is the true story of his journey out of crisis; a profoundly uplifting exploration of living and loving better. The first theatrical adaptation of Matt Haig's frank and funny bestseller. This play with music and movement, imagined for the stage by Jonathan Watkins, celebrates what it means to be alive.

Tour Dates:

Bristol Old Vic

1 - 5 October 2019

Box Office: 0117 987 7877

www.bristololdvic.org.uk

Lawrence Batley Theatre

8 - 12 October 2019

Box Office: 01484 430 528

www.thelbt.org

Northern Stage

15 - 19 October 2019

Box Office: 0191 230 5151

www.northernstage.co.uk

HOME Manchester

29 October - 2 November 2019

Box Office: 0161 200 1500

www.homemcr.org

York Theatre Royal

5 - 9 November 2019

Box Office: 01904 623 568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Leeds Playhouse

12 - 16 November 2019

Box Office: 0113 213 7700

www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk





