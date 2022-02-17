Full Cast Announced For CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

West Bromwich Operatic Society have announced full casting for their production of Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 23 - 26 March.

The cast are; Emma Wetherall as Chris, Sarah Moors as Annie, Kim Lavender as Cora, Eileen Woolley as Jessie, Claire Flavell as Celia, Lisa Metcalfe as Ruth, Trish Humphreys as Marie, Tim Jones as John, Gregg Yates as Rod, Simon Peacock as Colin, Andrew Bird as Denis, Tye Harris as Lawrence, Debbie Cook as Miss Wilson (tea), Charlotte Critchlow as Miss Wilson (coffee), Emily Smith as Jenny, Jack Williams as Danny, Charlie Pugh as Tommo and Maria Shee as Brenda Hulse and Lady Cravenshire.

The story follows a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute who do an extraordinary thing: they decide to produce a 'nude' calendar to raise money for the local hospital. This story has been embraced by the world. It has been a produced as a hugely successful film, a stage play and is now a hit West End musical! This heart-warming and hilarious story, combined with Gary Barlow's stirring music and lyrics, make WBOS's return to the Grand Theatre one not to be missed.

WBOS return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre following their hugely successful previous productions of West Side Story, Cats, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Ghost The Musical and The Wizard Of Oz.

They will return to the Grand Theatre in the autumn with their production of SHREK THE MUSICAL from 4 - 8 October, which is also on sale now.

Tickets for CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL from Wednesday 23 - Saturday 26 March are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.