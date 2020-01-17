Full Cast Announced For BIBLE JOHN At Vault Festival

THESE GIRLS today announce the full cast of Bible John, written by Caitlin McEwan. Lizzie Manwaring directs Renée Bailey, Carla Garratt and Louise Waller alongside playwright Caitlin McEwan. The production opens at Vault Festival on 13 February, with previews from 12 February, running until 16 February.

1969 at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow, three women are murdered by an Old Testament-quoting serial killer, later nicknamed Bible John. He has never been caught.

In 2019, four temps discover they share a morbid obsession with true crime, and with one podcast in particular: a reinvestigation into the Bible John murders by American journalist Carrie LaRue. As their fascination takes hold, they immerse themselves into the world of 1960s Glasgow, in an attempt to solve the case once and for all.

Partly a retelling of one of Scotland's darkest unsolved crimes, and partly an interrogation into the ethics of true crime as entertainment, Bible John is a riotous, furious, joyful exploration into violence and gender.

Renée Bailey's previous theatre credits include Unknown Rivers (Hampstead Theatre) and Killing Nana (The Hen & Chickens Theatre).

Carla Garratt's previous theatre credits include A Womb of One's Own (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/ The Pleasance, Islington). Film credits include House of Bricks.

Caitlin McEwan's previous acting credits include Bible John, The Cherry Orchard (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), As You Like It (UK tour), A View From a Bridge (Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh) and DisGo (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh). Her writing credits include Harry (Kings Head, Underbelly Cowgate) and Thick Skin - for which she won the Samuel French New Play Award 2017 (New Diorama Theatre, Paines Plough Roundabout). In 2018, she was longlisted for The Old Vic 12, shortlisted for the Adopt A Playwright Award, and received a bursary from Paines Plough as part of The Big Room. Harry and Thick Skin have both been published by Oberon Books, who will also publish Bible John in 2020. She currently has a TV drama series, The Push, optioned by Studio21, and is participating in an invitational writers' group at The Royal Court Theatre, led by Leo Butler.

Louise Waller's previous theatre credits include Orangutan (Vault Festival), Just William's Luck (UK and European tour) and Floaters (Old Red Lion Theatre).

Lizzie Manwaring directs. Her previous credits include The Woman Who Gave Birth To A Goat (Camden People's Theatre) and WAGGO (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). Previous assistant directing credits include Unknown Rivers (Hampstead Theatre), A New and Better You (The Yard) and Femage A Trois (Loquitur Theatre). She is currently Resident Assistant Director at Hampstead Theatre where she is being mentored by Roxana Silbert as part of her MFA in Theatre Directing at Birkbeck.





