First Details Released For New Immersive Experience MONOPOLY LIFESIZED

The first details have been released for the MONOPOLY LIFESIZED experience - a new, participatory gameplay attraction bringing together the best of the iconic board game, escape rooms and team challenge - the first of its kind in the world - due to open in London on 14 August 2021. Tickets are on sale now via the website, and the team are seeking the biggest MONOPOLY fans in the UK to be among the first on the board.

All the most well-loved elements of a classic MONOPOLY gameplay have been translated into an exciting 4D experience on a full-sized board that teams of players will move around, participating in challenges as they go in order to acquire properties, earning money as they PASS GO, GO TO JAIL, picking up a CHANCE CARD and maybe getting lucky landing on FREE PARKING...

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED is an immersive, on-your-feet version of the world's favourite family game brand. Experience the thrill of trying to stage a heist in Mayfair, competing against a clock to build some of London's iconic buildings, solving a baffling murder mystery, stepping into the world of codebreakers...

The MONOPOLY: LIFESIZED experience will take place at 213 - 215 Tottenham Court Road, a 22,000sq ft building over three floors in the heart of the West End: THE COURT - the first in a series of central London venues dedicated to live gameplay. The building will house a retail outlet selling a wide range of Hasbro game merchandise, THE TOP HAT - a destination MONOPOLY-themed bar and restaurant serving signature cocktails and a quintessential British small-plates menu - plus three individually designed and unique main gameplay boards - Classic, The Vault, and City - and a Junior Board - making it a brand-new destination attraction where people can eat, drink, shop and play all under one roof. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED will consist of a 75-minute gameplay segment on a 15 x 15m board, featuring 8 Properties, 2 Utility Companies, 2 Train Stations, Jail, Free Parking, Go, and Just Visiting. Each board can host between 8 and 24 people split into 4 teams, all playing against each other. Each team will have their own personal MONOPOLY token -, Scottie Dog, Boot, Racing Car, etc. - leading them around the game, taking scores, and giving hints where required. Each property square will have a full-sized location specific room behind it that players enter to participate in a challenge to 'acquire' that particular property. The challenges will be a mixture of physical and mental puzzles and games that will test players' skills and lateral thinking, and will be themed appropriately for the square, featuring either some historical or current day relationship with that part of London.

MONOPOLY: LIFESIZED will be created by a team drawn from across the immersive theatre, tech and escape room worlds: creative producers are Tom Beynon and Paul Mansfield, with set design by Tim McQuillen-Wright (designer for Secret Cinema experiences Stranger Things, Blade Runner, and Moulin Rouge), costume design by Sarah Mercade , sound design by Luke Swaffield, Production Management by Entourage, and Scenic Construction by Scene2. Clockwork Dog are Gameplay Consultants and Operations bringing on board their extensive experience in designing and building immersive and technically impressive escape room games.

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED will have state of the art technology incorporated seamlessly into the whole experience, including the development of a dedicated player App, designed by Tappable. Further details will be released shortly.

Julia Posen, Head of Development at Gamepath said, "Hasbro's original board game continues to lead the market year in, year out and is loved globally by every generation that has grown up with the game. It has been an exciting journey to work with the talented Gamepath production team to bring this new experience to central London. We're very excited as we know we have created something really special for people of all ages. When you step into the world we're creating, we promise a dynamic, lively interactive experience and a great night out. Get ready for high risks and high rewards where there's no ceiling to winning. As long as you can stay out of jail!"

David Hutchinson, CEO of Gamepath said, "For us, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED represents a major entry into a growing and exciting marketplace. Audiences want to consume live performance differently, and what better way than to jump into a lifesized version of the world's favourite board game? Our creative team has been working their magic to fuse an experience that puts our audiences centre place on the board, and brings together our theatrical roots with innovative, digital and immersive storytelling.

After everything we've missed out on individually and collectively and given the decimation of our high streets and city centres, it's really exciting to be launching this now - we hope that we'll be able to contribute to the recovery of Central London, and bring people back together in our fabulous Capital with a major new attraction in a major new destination building."

Matt Proulx, Vice President, Location Based Experiences at Hasbro said, "We are thrilled to be working with our best-in-class partners at Gamepath. Given their track record creating world class live performances, we believe that combining their skills along with our beloved MONOPOLY brand will create an exceptional, one-of-a-kind experience that truly brings the MONOPOLY game to life in a way only once imagined. We cannot wait for individuals of all ages to be able to once again get out and play together!"

The venue will be COVID-secure, adhering to all latest government guidelines, including one-way systems for the retail and food and beverage areas, hand sanitisers throughout the building, an enhanced deep cleaning regime, and with temperature checks undertaken for patrons and staff on arrival. The capacity for each gameboard is limited to 24 maximum, and players are encouraged to form teams within their household bubbles. The producers will keep guidelines under constant review.