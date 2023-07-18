Finn Anderson and Thick & Tight Named The Lowry's New Associate Artists

The Lowry, Salford has announced musical theatre composer and singer-songwriter Finn Anderson, and contemporary dance theatre company Thick & Tight as The Lowry's newest Associate Artists as part of its Artist Development programme.

The Lowry's Associate Artist programme supports mid-career and established artists and companies who are making nationally and internationally touring work and tackling some of the challenges of the industry. Over a sustained period of time, Associate Artists work with The Lowry to explore some of the questions that sit at the heart of their practice and receive support to respond, challenge and interrogate those questions through a range of creative and professional development activity.

Finn Anderson is an award-winning Scottish composer, writer and singer-songwriter with a focus on creating new musical theatre. As an Associate Artist Finn is developing The Edge of Me a new synth-pop musical following one young queer man's journey of sexual discovery, accompanied by the band of monsters who live beneath his bed. Set against the backdrop of 90s Britain and a nationwide police investigation into sadomasochistic sexual encounters between consenting adults, the story will explore the limits of human sexual desire, and the complexity of power dynamics within personal relationships and within wider British society.

Finn Anderson said: “After connecting with The Lowry through the Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer Scheme, I'm delighted to be building on this relationship further as an Associate Artist. I'm using this opportunity to develop a new piece that marks a major departure from my previous theatre work, allowing me to explore challenging new territory both in subject matter and musical style. I'm also excited to work with The Lowry to develop and test ideas around how musical theatre writers and artists in the North can be better supported to develop their craft and contribute to the new musical theatre landscape across the UK and internationally.”

Thick & Tight is an award-winning dance theatre company based in the UK, co-directed by Daniel Hay-Gordon and Eleanor Perry. The company creates a mix of dance, mime, theatre, satire and drag, taking influence from a wide range of historical, political, literary and artistic subjects. At the heart of Thick & Tight's practice, steered by a queer identity and perspective, is the intention to open up restrictive and elitist ideas of 'artistic excellence' and to explore dance as a political art form with the power to entertain while challenging social stigma.

As Associate Artists Thick & Tight are beginning to develop a new body of work looking at ideas of 'natural' and 'unnatural' behaviour. They will also be supporting The Lowry to form a new Artist Development Advisory Group.

Eleanor Perry said: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to have our work recognised and supported by The Lowry. I'm really excited about the work we'll be able to make with this support, and the people we'll be able to connect with in Salford and the wider region.

“After being supported by The Lowry in the formalisation of our company and the development of our policies, it is wonderful to be asked to bring these new skills back to support The Lowry's new Artist Development Advisory Group. Thank you so much!”

Daniel Hay-Gordon said: “We have had a wonderful few years at The Lowry, starting as 'Developed With' artists and recently becoming Associate Artists. We have learnt a great deal about how we function as a company because of the brilliant team at The Lowry. As large as the building is, the relationship remains personal, kind, supportive, and honest.

“It's been great exploring how this relationship can be mutually beneficial – we're excited to develop our new body of work, as well as helping to forge new opportunities for dance artists in the local area.”

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development at The Lowry said: “I'm delighted that Finn Anderson and Thick & Tight are joining our Associate Artist programme at The Lowry. Finn and Thick & Tight have been building a strong relationship with The Lowry over the last few years, and I've had the pleasure of getting to know them and supporting their work through our different artist development programmes.

“Finn, Eleanor and Daniel are incredibly talented artists and their respective works across musical theatre and contemporary dance theatre are innovative, bold and being recognised nationally and internationally. They are pushing the boundaries of their artforms, challenging the sector and championing under-represented artists and narratives through their work. Finn and Thick & Tight will join our current cohort of Associate Artists including the multi award-winning comedy group Police Cops and nationally touring gig/musical theatre makers Stan Hodgson and Megan Doyle. We look forward to our continued working relationship with all of our Associates and the projects they will develop with us over the next few years.”

Supported by Arts Council England and Salford City Council, The Lowry's Artist Development Programme is one of the most innovative and respected initiatives for artists and companies in the UK. The Lowry's current Associate Artists include gig and musical theatre makers Stan Hodgson and Megan Doyle, and comedy theatre company Police Cops. Alumni of the programme include award-winning companies Lung Theatre, Kill The Beast and Art With Heart.

For more information on The Lowry's Artist Development programmes please visit https://thelowry.com/about-us/artist-development