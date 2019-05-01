Festive Favourite Ballet Returns To Parr Hall Stage

Families are set to be whisked away on a magical adventure as a spellbinding festive favourite comes to town this Christmas.

The Vienna Festival Ballet is returning to Parr Hall in December with one of the most famous classical ballets of all time - The Nutcracker.

Set on a snowy Christmas Eve, the traditional tale of The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara and her Christmas gift: an enchanted nutcracker carved into the shape of a solider.

Late at night, Clara creeps downstairs to sneak a glimpse of her beloved gift when suddenly the Christmas tree stretches to a towering height; the nutcracker grows into a life-size soldier and a stunned Clara finds herself in the middle of a battle of mice and tin soldiers.

Just as the evil Mouse King looks certain to kill the poor Nutcracker, Clara throws her slipper at the king and the pair escape, journeying through a land of glistening snow to a kingdom made entirely of sweets.

There, the Sugar Plum Fairy throws a lavish feast for the young heroine, where sweets from around the world, including chocolate from Spain, coffee from Arabia, tea from China and candy canes from Russia all dance in her honour.

A production that is sure to enchant, the Vienna Festival Ballet's rendition of this beautiful ballet boasts captivating choreography, glittering costumes and Tchaikovsky's beloved score.

Never failing to delight audiences of all ages, The Nutcracker is returning to Parr Hall on Sunday 15 December.

Tickets for this special Christmas treat are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





