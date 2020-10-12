Fane Announces Live Stream Programme With Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Michael J. Fox, and Many More

Tickets are on sale now!

Leading production company Fane are delighted to add to their digital programme of live streamed events featuring an eclectic array of high-profile figures including Matthew McConaughey being interviewed by Idris Elba, Arsène Wenger, Nigella Lawson, Jodi Picoult, Fatima Bhutto, Philip Pullman, Michael J.Fox, Layla Saad plus many more! Tickets for all shows can be purchased from https://www.fane.co.uk/our-shows and are on sale now.

Events have already taken place with the likes of Ant & Dec, Armistead Maupin and Sir Ian McKellen, Brit Bennett, Sir Trevor McDonald, Fortunately podcast, Graham Norton, Elizabeth Day and Ovie Soko.

The majority of Fane Online's events are produced in close collaboration with publishers to celebrate and promote new publications. An Evening With Elizabeth Day, live at The London Palladium, as well as the simultaneous live stream of the event, generated sales of 1,800 for Elizabeth's new book Failosophy, and ticket holders to An Evening With Graham Norton (also at The London Palladium and live streamed) prompted sales of 1,200 copies of his new novel Home Stretch. In both cases, Fane's charted sales accounted for almost half of the respective books' first week of sales in the UK.

Fane continues to bring a host of exclusive shows with celebrated authors, actors and podcasters direct to audiences in the comfort of their own home. The programme launched in partnership with eight regional theatres/theatre organisations and four independent bookshops across the UK, helping to support the theatre and literary ecosystem in these difficult times, with partner theatre organisations including The Lowry Salford, Brighton Dome, HOME Manchester, Norwich Theatre Royal, Leeds Town Hall, The PAA Yarm, Today Tix, AHL Venues Singapore and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

Audiences are offered the option to buy a ticket that includes a book or a ticket to the show only, whilst worldwide viewing is available, and the platform can host up to 100,000 viewers at any one time. All events will be filmed to the highest quality, delivering an at-home cinema-style experience that goes beyond the standard live stream.

