Erykah Badu Adds International Dates to 'The Return of Automatic Slim' Tour

Singer, songwriter, and producer Erykah Badu has announced a celebration of the 25th anniversary of her second studio album, "Mama's Gun," with "The Return of Automatic Slim Tour: Erykah Badu Mama's Gun '25."

The tour kicks off October 3, 2025, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will span major venues across North America and Europe including Royal Albert Hall in London, Zenith in Paris, and Santa Cecilia in Rome, through December 2025. Tickets for the North American and European dates are on sale now exclusively here.

Released in 2000, "Mama's Gun" is a blend of neo-soul, hip-hop, and jazz elements. The album earned critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release. This celebration of "Mama's "Gun," will feature reimagined arrangements of fan-favorite tracks alongside selections from Badu's catalog.

TOUR DATES (** New European dates)

October 2025:

Friday, October 3 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, October 4 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV

**Friday, October 24 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

**Saturday, October 25 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

**Sunday, October 26 – O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, UK

**Wednesday, October 29 – Zenith Paris – Parish, FR

**Friday, October 31 – Polsat Plus Arena Gdynia – Gdynia, Poland

November 2025:

**Sunday, November 2 – Polsat Plus Arena Gdynia – Gdynia, Poland

**Tuesday, November 4 – Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, Germany

**Wednesday, November 5 – Jahhuderthalle – Frankfurt, Germany

**Friday, November 7 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

**Monday, November 10 – Santa Cecilia – Rome, Italy

**Wednesday, November 12 – The Hall – Zurich, Switzerland

Sunday, November 16 – Hard Rock at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Tuesday, November 18 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

Thursday, November 20 – Fox Theater – Detroit, MI

Saturday, November 22 – Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, November 23 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA

Monday, November 24 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA

Friday, November 28 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

Saturday, November 29 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

December 2025:

Tuesday, December 2 – Chicago Theater – Chicago, IL

Wednesday, December 3 – Chicago Theater – Chicago, IL

Friday, December 5 – Kings Theater – Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, December 6 – Kings Theater – Brooklyn, NY

Monday, December 8 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN

Wednesday, December 10 – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

ABOUT Erykah Badu:

Erykah Badu is a creative force who transcends music, film, and fashion. Renowned for her songwriting, singing, and producing, she promotes female wellness, challenges oppressive structures, and upholds Afrocentric and Black Feminist values. Her blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned five Grammy Awards from Baduizm (1997) to "3:AM" with Rapsody (2025).

Beyond music production, Badu is an innovator who established a livestream company, revolutionized home concerts, and launched BaduWorldMarket.com, her curated online store. In 2023, her cannabis brand Apple Trees collaborated with Cookies to introduce That Badu, while her fashion influence earned her the 2024 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. From Fashion Week to magazine covers, her music, art, and eclectic style have made her a cultural icon.