Down Stage Write Announce 12-Month Programme of Support For Playwrights in Devon and Cornwall

South West based theatre company Down Stage Write have announced 'Write Up! 2021'-a year-long programme of support and opportunities for playwrights based in Devon and Cornwall. Building on their existing work developing and raising the profile of playwriting in the region, the Arts Council funded project will see a host of workshops and micro commissions take place in 2021.

Alongside masterclass workshops with high profile writers including Tim Crouch, Lakesha Arie-Angelo, Jen Silverman and Chris Goode, Down Stage Write will develop 5 new plays with rehearsed readings.

"We're thrilled to launch this year of work with writers" says Joint Artistic Director Jon Nash. "There is so much writing talent in Devon and Cornwall and we can't wait to work with writers through workshops, development projects and rehearsed readings to create some bold new writing from the region"

There will also be opportunities for writers to have their work produced via writers' groups. and micro-commissions.

"In the current climate it's great to be able to pay writers, directors and actors to make some work that can be shared, even with social distancing." Sam Parker, Join Artistic Director explains. "We'll commission four short audio plays, four short digital pieces, and stage the writing created by members of our young writers and LGBT writers' groups."

"We're so thankful for the support from Arts Council England and the National Lottery which allows us to take our work with Devon and Cornwall Playwrights to the next level" added Jon.

Full Details:

WRITE UP will include a Scriptsurgery - Free, bespoke dramaturgical support of three writers and their works in progress

Write Here - 3 x Free writing residencies in partnership with the Causley Trust in Cornwall

A monthly online Playwrights Hangout to give writers a regular space to share, vent and get feedback from their peers

A range of new Masterclasses with leading industry figures including Tim Crouch, Lakesha Arie Angelo, Jen Silverman and Chris Goode

An array of Down Stage Write-led Workshops, the first of which will be focussed on Audio-Drama

WRITE UP will also mean a list of brand-new opportunities for Devon and Cornwall writers.

These will include:

A number of 1-day, 2-day and 5-day workshops/readings on new-plays in a space with a professional director and actors, allowing writers to hear/see their work and invite industry figures to do the same

4 x brand new audio commissions

4 x brand new digital commissions

A new Young Writers Programme for young people in Devon and Cornwall who want to learn about playwriting, culminating in staged readings of their work

And a new project in collaboration with LGBT writers in the run up to #Pride2021