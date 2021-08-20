Donny Osmond Joins PANTOLAND AT THE PALLADIUM

Donny Osmond will join celebrated pantomime royalty Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs in Pantoland at The Palladium which will open at the world-famous West End theatre on 4 December 2021 and run until 9 January 2022 for a strictly limited five week run. Priority booking opens at 10am on Monday 23 August 2021, with public booking opening at 10am on Tuesday 24 August 2021.

Donny Osmond will star as the Wizard of Pantomime. With a career spanning five decades Donny has been a singer, actor, triple-threat television series host and best-selling author. Throughout his illustrious career, Osmond has earned 33 gold records; selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. His forthcoming album "Start Again" marks his 65th release in the music industry. Before appearing in Pantoland at The Palladium he returns to Las Vegas with his first-ever solo residency inside Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's, opening August 2021.

Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Paul Zerdin have starred in pantomimes at The London Palladium since 2016 with Cinderella. Gary Wilmot joined the cast in 2017 and together they have performed in Dick Whittington, Snow White, Goldilocks and the Three Bears and last year's Pantoland at The Palladium.

The cast are joined by Jac Yarrow, who made his Palladium pantomime debut last Christmas, and is currently starring in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium; and Sophie Isaacs who previously starred in the title role in 2019's production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears and can currently be seen in SIX the Musical at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End. Australian speciality act Flame Oz will add a new dimension to the pantomime along with the return of spectacular special effects from the Twins FX.

An essential part of Christmas in the West End, Pantoland at The Palladium is created by Michael Harrison and promises to be a treasure trove of The London Palladium's panto past and exciting new surprises written especially for the show, guaranteeing an unmissable treat for panto and musical theatre fans alike.

The Olivier Award-Winning Team of director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind will once again work together to bring back this hugely popular show.

Director and Producer Michael Harrison said: "Pantoland at The Palladium was originally created for the 2020 season and was sadly cut short due to the tiering system which meant we only played 6 performances to a reduced capacity of just 1000 people per performance. However, the reaction to the show was unlike anything any of us had seen before so the thought of bringing it back as an even bigger and better Christmas extravaganza was too good an idea to resist. Imagine my excitement when Donny Osmond, one of the greatest entertainers in the world, agreed to join my brilliant returning favourites as the Wizard of Pantomime. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see one of the world's greatest stars alongside the greatest performers in pantomime at the world's greatest theatre."

This production at The London Palladium is once again delivered in partnership with The National Lottery. It comes following The National Lottery's support for pantomimes across the UK in 2020 - when it provided the necessary funds to make possible productions when social distancing meant audience numbers were limited. The money for this initiative came from a National Lottery promotional fund.

Pantoland at The Palladium is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes.

Sign-up is open today for priority booking at www.palladiumpantomime.com