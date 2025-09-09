Don Black Premieres FROM THE HEART at Fortune Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oscar and multi-award-winning lyricist Don Black CBE returns to the West End to celebrate his deeply personal lifelong love of cabaret this October. His brand-new revue show will premiere at London’s Fortune Theatre with a heartfelt tribute to the New York cabaret scene that has inspired him for decades.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Don is considered one of the world’s foremost lyricists. From show-stopping musical numbers and soaring ballads to a quintet of James Bond themes, he has created enduring classics such as Diamonds Are Forever, Born Free, Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love.

From The Heart is born from his deep love of New York’s off-Broadway revues, as Don says, no great cabaret song leaves anyone untouched, with music from some of his most celebrated collaborators, including Gary Barlow, Natasha Bedingfield, David Arnold, Alan Menken, Mike Batt and many more.

Britian’s Got Talent 2024 winner Sydnie Christmas (Heal Me, One Night Only) will take to the stage alongside Preeya Kalidas (Four Lions, Bend it like Beckham) and Clive Rowe (The Story of Tracey Beaker, Guys and Dolls), plus two other star performers and a surprise guest star to bring this exciting show to life. This moving show is directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie & Clyde, Calamity Jane), with musical direction and arrangements by Nick Barstow (Starter for Ten).

Don Black comments, When I spent time in New York, off Broadway revues were the places to go. They used to sing original songs that would tear your heart out or make you laugh. Stars like Streisand, Woody Allen, Shirley MacLaine and Doris Day started their careers off-Broadway.

As Don says, A song can do more in three minutes than any other art form From the Heart they come and to the Heart they go.