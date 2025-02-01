DarlingtonOS Reveals Full Casting For EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following their critically acclaimed production of Made in Dagenham last October, DarlingtonOS has announced the full casting information for their next musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, coming to Darlington Hippodrome in April.

The title character of Jamie will be played by Harrison Bateman in his first adult role for DarlingtonOS having appeared as a child performer in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2018. Harrison will be joined by Eva Furguson and Madison Parkinson sharing the role of Pritti, Jamie's Best Friend. Jamie's mother, Margaret, will be played by Sam Morrison and Emma-Louise Dickinson. Margaret's Best Friend Ray will be played by Zoe Kent and Charlotte Sisson. Julian Cound and Leighton Taylor-Jones will share the role of Hugo / Loco Chanelle and Ellen Dunbavin-Lomas and Katie Spencer will share the role of school teacher Miss Hedge.

The principal line-up will be joined by a full company including Jonathan Wilson Downes (Dean), Bertha Moyo (Becca), Zoe Cullen (Bex), Nikita Trainer (Fatimah), Grace Crawford (Vicki), Joshua Kay, Jack Machin, Max Columbell, James Kalandra, Kyle MacDonalnd, Esme Raine, Sophie Brown, Faith Small, Freya Moir, James Bearpark, Scott Edwards, Nick Robinson, Darrien Wright, Kyra Batty, Susy Slater, Kate Williams, Adele McNally, Lucy Ivison, Caitlin Foster, Ali Bailey and Ruth Richardson.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Jo Hand (Made In Dagenham, Kinky Boots, Footloose, Shrek) working alongside Steven Hood (Shrek, Footloose, Jekyll & Hyde, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as musical director.

Inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell from Bishop Auckland, the musical version of the tale follows Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of a life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His Best Friend Pritti and his loving mum shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father, an uninspired teacher / careers advisor, and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

Julian Cound, Chairman of DarlingtonOS, said “We are so fortunate to be able to bring this fabulous show to Darlington Hippodrome. Jamie's story is one that resonates across all generations – it's about unconditional love and we know our audiences will fall in love with Jamie as he overcomes adversity to truly find his authentic self.”

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has quickly become one the most beloved musicals of recent years. Premiering at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2017, before transferring to London's Apollo Theatre, the production was an overnight success amongst audiences and critics, receiving rave reviews and receiving five Olivier Award nominations. The show was also honoured at the UK Theatre Awards with Best Musical Production, with its star John McCrea named Best Musical Performer.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 30 April to Saturday 10 May. For full information or to book call the ticket hotline 01325 244659 or visit www.darlingtonos.org.uk

Comments