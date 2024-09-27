Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Autumn 2024 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Darlington Hippodrome has announced its line-up of shows for autumn 2024 and beyond. With stand-up comedy, live music, dance, musicals and more, this is one of Darlington Hippodrome’s most varied season yet.

Gracing the cover is the eternal crowd-pleaser, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show, which will delight, entertain and attract all manner of dressing up from audiences when it arrives in Darlington next March.

If you are quick you can still grab your tickets for the second instalment of the stage adaptation of the classic Hasbro board game Cluedo 2. Starring Coronation Street star and Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach alongside West End and TV star Jason Durr, be prepared for twists and turns in this comedy-spoof-murder-mystery.

A host of household names will grace the Hippodrome stage over the next few months. Justin Hayward will offer his vast back catalogue of songs, Harry Redknapp will talk all things football and the jungle, Ben Elton will set the world straight with his unique comedy style and Giovanni Pernice will set the stage alight with his all-new dance spectacular. This list of stars en-route to Darlington also includes Jason Manford, Jeff Stelling, Jason Fox, Peter Andre, Anton Du Beke, Jason Donovan and Jimmy Carr.

Audiences will be reaching for their tissues when Darlington Hippodrome welcomes the tour of Willy Russell’s award-winning West End musical Blood Brothers. The show is known for receiving standing ovations and this production will surely get the audiences of Darlington up on their feet.

Musical lovers can also look forward to The Pirates of Penzance, Sing The Musicals, Made In Dagenham from our very own DarlingtonOS and the smash hit musical sensation Cruel Intentions,

Don’t miss your chance to see some of the finest classical musicians as we welcome Manchester Camerata and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment treating you to some brand new music and classics from the likes of Bach, Handel and Vivaldi. We also welcome back Varna International Ballet with three of the most popular ballets – The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and Romeo & Juliet.

If that’s not enough, there’s amazing live music with The ELO Story, The Stylistics, The Illegal Eagles, Totally Tina, The Elvis Years and The Northern Soul Classics Orchestra.

For families and our younger theatre-lovers we have a host of opportunities to learn, laugh and let yourself go. Shows such as Science Museum Live, Dinosaur World Live, Pirates Love Underpants, Bing Live and Milkshake Live there is certainly something for all ages to enjoy.

Of course, no autumn season would be complete without a fabulous, festive, family pantomime and this year Sleeping Beauty comes to Darlington starring singer, TV actor and musical theatre star Lee Mead, Hi-de-Hi! and panto legend Su Pollard and the return of panto comic Josh Benson and fabulous Dame Jamie Jones. They are joined by Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream star Stephanie Costi in the title role, and Olivia Foster-Browne as the Enchantress.

And that is just a few of the shows that are available to book for right now.

Councillor Libby McCollom said: “A night at the theatre is one of life’s great pleasures and Darlington Hippodrome has a range of shows that will make you laugh; make you cry and make you want to get up and dance.

“We are lucky to have such a beautiful theatre in the town, have a look at the new season brochure and see if there is something that catches your eye. Book now and enjoy a night or afternoon at the theatre.”

Tickets for all shows are available at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01325 405405 - and make sure to sign up to our mailing list or follow us on social media to be the first to hear about what else is in store for 2025 and beyond.





Comments