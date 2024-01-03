Darlington Hippodrome Launches New Term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance Classes

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Darlington Hippodrome Launches New Term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance Classes

Designed to inspire and enable young individuals to explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop life-long skills, Darlington Hippodrome has launched a new lineup of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance classes.

As an organisation committed to fostering personal development, Darlington Hippodrome understands the importance of engaging young people in the performing arts. Through comprehensive theatre and dance sessions, aspiring performers and dancers, aged 7 to 19, have the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals who are passionate about sharing their expertise and unlocking the potential of tomorrow's artists.

The Youth Theatre classes focus on teaching essential acting techniques, improvisation, stage presence, and script analysis. Participants will not only refine their performance skills, but also enhance their communication abilities and develop their creative problem-solving capabilities. With an emphasis on collaboration and teamwork, these classes nurture a supportive and inclusive environment for young actors to explore their potential and gain confidence on-stage and off.

The Youth Dance classes cover a diverse range of dance styles, including contemporary, musical theatre, ballet, and more. Led by qualified instructors with a deep understanding of dance technique, these classes aim to improve physical fitness, co-ordination, and flexibility, while encouraging individual artistic expression. Participants benefit from a structured curriculum that nurtures their artistic development, and opportunities to showcase their new-found skills at performances and competitions.


 

"Engaging individuals in the performing arts is fantastic for their development and overall well-being," said Councillor Libby McCollom, Cabinet Member for Local Services at Darlington Borough Council. "Through the Hippodrome’s Youth Theatre and Youth Dance classes, we hope to create an environment where young people can discover their true potential, build self-confidence, and learn to express themselves creatively."

The new term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance classes commences on Monday 8 January. Classes are offered on a ten-week term basis with ‘try before you buy’ options available. Booking is now open and spaces are limited in some classes, so interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment.

Join Darlington Hippodrome in empowering the next generation of performers and dancers and witness the transformative power of the arts.

For more information about the Youth Theatre and Youth Dance classes, as well as enrolment details, please visit darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405. 



