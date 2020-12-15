Darlington Businesses Asked To Support Locomotion No1 Campaign

Local businesses in Darlington town centre are being asked to show their support for the Keep The Loco in Darlo campaign by emulating an iconic soap character.

With over 5000 signatures, the Keep The Loco In Darlo campaign is familiar in and around Darlington, with many local businesses having shown their support for the campaign by displaying posters on walls and in windows. But last night, Darlington residents saw the campaign poster on display a little further from home - at a sandwich shop in the fictional town of Weatherfield.

Roy's Rolls in Coronation Street was the latest business to display the eye-caching campaign poster this week. The character Roy Cropper who runs the café is a huge railway enthusiast so the poster was a fitting addition to the railway memorabilia that currently decorates the walls.

Darlington businesses are being urged to emulate the support that Roy is giving to the campaign by displaying a poster in their own premises and sharing images on social media using the hashtag #KeepTheLocoInDarlo.

Businesses can pick up a poster from several Darlington town centre outlets including Waterstones Bookshop, The Art Shop, Caffe Nero, Guru Boutique and Esquires Café in the Cornmill Centre.

Councillor Heather Scott, Leader of Darlington Borough Council, says: "The character of Roy Cropper in Coronation Street has always been ahead of his time, he was carrying a bag-for-life before anyone else and has often been eager to self-isolate so it was a lovely surprise to catch a glimpse of one of the campaign posters in his café. Darlington businesses can help the campaign by displaying a poster in their premises showing support just like Roy."

To add your support to the campaign visit: www.darlington.gov.uk/keep-the-loco-in-darlo