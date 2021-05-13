DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Announces Cast For Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and UK Tour

Brand new family theatre show, Dragons and Mythical Beasts, written by Derek Bond, today announces casting for its forthcoming UK Tour and summer season at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London. The cast includes: Ben Galpin (Dave the Hero Trainer), Antony Antunes (Puppeteer / Puppet Captain), Emily Cooper (Puppeteer / Puppet Technician), Elaine Hartley (Puppeteer), Samuel Parker (Puppeteer / Understudy Host), and Liam Wright (Puppeteer).

From the creators of the West End smash hit Dinosaur World Live, this brand-new family theatre show brings a host of mythical creatures to life on stage with spectacular life-like puppetry. Receiving its world premiere at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Wednesday 21 July, the production will visit over 30 venues nationwide, including a summer season at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, from Friday 13 August to Sunday 5 September 2021. Tickets are on sale.

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends as Dragons and Mythical Beasts unveils a myriad of dark secrets. Come face to face with some of the most fantastical creatures and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...

This entertaining (and educational) new show offers an adventurous live theatre experience for all the family, ages 3 and above.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts reunites the creative team behind Dinosaur World Live. The production is co-directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin), with Associate Director Emma Brunton, Assistant Director Nicky Allpress, Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil), Set and Costume Designer James Perkins, Costume Supervisor Louise Smith, Composer and Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, and Lighting Designer John Maddox. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

Tour Dates:

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre

Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4BP

Wednesday 21 - Thursday 22 July

Wed: 7.30pm, Thu: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Box Office 01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk

TELFORD Oakengates Theatre

Limes Walk, Oakengates, Telford TF2 6EP

Friday 23 - Sunday 25 July

Fri: 2pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01952 382382 | theplacetelford.com

CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre

Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 1JG

Monday 26 - Wednesday 28 July

Mon: 2pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01245 606505 | chelmsford.gov.uk/theatre

HULL New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull, HU1 3HF

Friday 30 Jul - Sunday 1 August

Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre

Belgrade Square, Coventry, CV1 1GS

Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 August

Thu: 2pm & 4.30pm, Fri & Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 02476 553055 | belgrade.co.uk

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre

Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE

Sunday 8 August

Sun: 11.30am & 2.30pm

Box Office 012380 711811| mayflower.org.uk

LONDON Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre

The Regent's Park, Inner Circle, London NW1 4NU

Friday 13 August - Sunday 5 September

Mon - Wed 2.15pm, Tue & Sat 10.30am, Fri 10.30am & 1pm, Sun 10.30am & 1pm

Box Office 0333 400 3562 | openairtheatre.com

(No performance Thursdays)

CRAWLEY The Hawth

Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ

Tuesday 28 - Wednesday 29 September

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01293 553636 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

HEXHAM Queen's Hall

1 - 2 Beaumont Street, Hexham NE46 3LS

Friday 1 - Sunday 3 October

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01434 652477 | queenshall.co.uk

PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS

Tuesday 5 - Wednesday 6 October

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01733 852992 | newtheatre-peterborough.com

DARLINGTON Hippodrome

Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR

Friday 8 - Sunday 10 October

Fri: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01325 405405 | darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

BARROW IN FURNESS The Forum Theatre

28 Duke Street, Barrow-In-Furness, LA14 1HH

Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 October

Mon: 5pm, Tue: 1.30pm & 5pm

Box Office 01229 820000 | theforumbarrow.co.uk

BILLINGHAM Forum Theatre

Queensway, Stockton-on-Tees TS23 2LJ

Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 October

Sat: 1pm & 4pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01642 552663 | forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

MANSFIELD Palace Theatre*

Leeming Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Monday 18 - Tuesday 19 October

Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm, Tue: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01623 633133 | mansfieldpalace.co.uk

BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

Thursday 21 - Friday 22 October

Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01253 290190 | blackpoolgrand.co.uk

BRIDLINGTON Spa

South Marine Drive, Bridlington, YO15 3JH

Saturday 23 - Sunday 24 October

Sat: 2pm & 4.30pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01262 678258 | bridspa.com

POOLE Lighthouse Theatre

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG

Tuesday 26 - Wednesday 27 October

Tue: 12.30pm & 3pm, Wed: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk

WELLINGBOROUGH Castle Theatre

10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA

Friday 29 - Sunday 31 October

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01933 270007 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

HASTINGS White Rock Theatre

White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1JX

Tuesday 2 - Wednesday 3 November

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01424 462288 | whiterocktheatre.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH New Theatre Royal

20-24 Guildhall walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DD

Friday 5 - Sunday 7 November

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 023 9264 9000 | newtheatreroyal.com

COLCHESTER Mercury Theatre*

Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT

Friday 12 - Sunday 14 November

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01206 573948 | mercurytheatre.co.uk

ST HELENS Theatre Royal

Corporation Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ

Monday 22 - Tuesday 23 November

Mon: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Tue: 10.30am & 4.30pm

Box Office 01744 756000 | sthelenstheatreroyal.com

LINCOLN New Theatre Royal*

Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ

Sunday 6 - Monday 7 February

Sun: 1.30pm & 4pm, Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm

Box Office 01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre

Queen's Square, Queen Street, Huddersfield HD1 2SP

Friday 11 - Sunday 13 February

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01484 430528 | thelbt.org.uk

SWINDON Wyvern Theatre

Theatre Square, Swindon, Wiltshire SN1 1QN

Wednesday 2 - Thursday 3 March

Wed & Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01793 524481 | swindontheatres.co.uk

ST ALBANS Alban Arena

Civic Centre, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 3LD

Monday 11 - Wednesday 13 April

Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01727 844488 | alban-arena.co.uk

OXFORD Playhouse

Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

Tuesday 19 & Thursday 21 April

Tue: 2pm, Wed & Thu: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com

GRIMSBY Auditorium

Cromwell Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire DN31 2BH

Monday 9 - Wednesday 11 May

Mon: 4.30pm, Tue & Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 0300 300 0035 | grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

MARGATE Winter Gardens

Fort Crescent, Margate, Kent, CT9 1HX

Wednesday 25 - Thursday 26 May

Wed & Thu: 4.30pm

Box Office 01843 292795 | margate-live.com

HARROGATE Theatre

6 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QF

Monday 30 May - Wednesday 1 June

Mon: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01423 502116 | harrogatetheatre.co.uk

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE

Thursday 1 - Saturday 3 September

Thu: 2pm, Fri & Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01902 429212 | grandtheatre.co.uk