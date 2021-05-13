DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Announces Cast For Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and UK Tour
The cast includes: Ben Galpin, Antony Antunes, Emily Cooper, Elaine Hartley, Samuel Parker, and Liam Wright.
Brand new family theatre show, Dragons and Mythical Beasts, written by Derek Bond, today announces casting for its forthcoming UK Tour and summer season at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London. The cast includes: Ben Galpin (Dave the Hero Trainer), Antony Antunes (Puppeteer / Puppet Captain), Emily Cooper (Puppeteer / Puppet Technician), Elaine Hartley (Puppeteer), Samuel Parker (Puppeteer / Understudy Host), and Liam Wright (Puppeteer).
From the creators of the West End smash hit Dinosaur World Live, this brand-new family theatre show brings a host of mythical creatures to life on stage with spectacular life-like puppetry. Receiving its world premiere at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Wednesday 21 July, the production will visit over 30 venues nationwide, including a summer season at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, from Friday 13 August to Sunday 5 September 2021. Tickets are on sale.
Enter into a magical world of myths and legends as Dragons and Mythical Beasts unveils a myriad of dark secrets. Come face to face with some of the most fantastical creatures and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...
This entertaining (and educational) new show offers an adventurous live theatre experience for all the family, ages 3 and above.
Dragons and Mythical Beasts reunites the creative team behind Dinosaur World Live. The production is co-directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin), with Associate Director Emma Brunton, Assistant Director Nicky Allpress, Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil), Set and Costume Designer James Perkins, Costume Supervisor Louise Smith, Composer and Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, and Lighting Designer John Maddox. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.
Tour Dates:
EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4BP
Wednesday 21 - Thursday 22 July
Wed: 7.30pm, Thu: 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Box Office 01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk
TELFORD Oakengates Theatre
Limes Walk, Oakengates, Telford TF2 6EP
Friday 23 - Sunday 25 July
Fri: 2pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01952 382382 | theplacetelford.com
CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre
Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 1JG
Monday 26 - Wednesday 28 July
Mon: 2pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01245 606505 | chelmsford.gov.uk/theatre
HULL New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull, HU1 3HF
Friday 30 Jul - Sunday 1 August
Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk
COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre
Belgrade Square, Coventry, CV1 1GS
Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 August
Thu: 2pm & 4.30pm, Fri & Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 02476 553055 | belgrade.co.uk
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre
Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE
Sunday 8 August
Sun: 11.30am & 2.30pm
Box Office 012380 711811| mayflower.org.uk
LONDON Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre
The Regent's Park, Inner Circle, London NW1 4NU
Friday 13 August - Sunday 5 September
Mon - Wed 2.15pm, Tue & Sat 10.30am, Fri 10.30am & 1pm, Sun 10.30am & 1pm
Box Office 0333 400 3562 | openairtheatre.com
(No performance Thursdays)
CRAWLEY The Hawth
Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ
Tuesday 28 - Wednesday 29 September
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01293 553636 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
HEXHAM Queen's Hall
1 - 2 Beaumont Street, Hexham NE46 3LS
Friday 1 - Sunday 3 October
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01434 652477 | queenshall.co.uk
PETERBOROUGH New Theatre
46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS
Tuesday 5 - Wednesday 6 October
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01733 852992 | newtheatre-peterborough.com
DARLINGTON Hippodrome
Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR
Friday 8 - Sunday 10 October
Fri: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01325 405405 | darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
BARROW IN FURNESS The Forum Theatre
28 Duke Street, Barrow-In-Furness, LA14 1HH
Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 October
Mon: 5pm, Tue: 1.30pm & 5pm
Box Office 01229 820000 | theforumbarrow.co.uk
BILLINGHAM Forum Theatre
Queensway, Stockton-on-Tees TS23 2LJ
Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 October
Sat: 1pm & 4pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01642 552663 | forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk
MANSFIELD Palace Theatre*
Leeming Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG
Monday 18 - Tuesday 19 October
Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm, Tue: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01623 633133 | mansfieldpalace.co.uk
BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre
33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT
Thursday 21 - Friday 22 October
Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01253 290190 | blackpoolgrand.co.uk
BRIDLINGTON Spa
South Marine Drive, Bridlington, YO15 3JH
Saturday 23 - Sunday 24 October
Sat: 2pm & 4.30pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01262 678258 | bridspa.com
POOLE Lighthouse Theatre
21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG
Tuesday 26 - Wednesday 27 October
Tue: 12.30pm & 3pm, Wed: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk
WELLINGBOROUGH Castle Theatre
10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA
Friday 29 - Sunday 31 October
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01933 270007 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
HASTINGS White Rock Theatre
White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1JX
Tuesday 2 - Wednesday 3 November
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01424 462288 | whiterocktheatre.org.uk
PORTSMOUTH New Theatre Royal
20-24 Guildhall walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DD
Friday 5 - Sunday 7 November
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 023 9264 9000 | newtheatreroyal.com
COLCHESTER Mercury Theatre*
Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT
Friday 12 - Sunday 14 November
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01206 573948 | mercurytheatre.co.uk
ST HELENS Theatre Royal
Corporation Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ
Monday 22 - Tuesday 23 November
Mon: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Tue: 10.30am & 4.30pm
Box Office 01744 756000 | sthelenstheatreroyal.com
LINCOLN New Theatre Royal*
Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ
Sunday 6 - Monday 7 February
Sun: 1.30pm & 4pm, Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm
Box Office 01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre
Queen's Square, Queen Street, Huddersfield HD1 2SP
Friday 11 - Sunday 13 February
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01484 430528 | thelbt.org.uk
SWINDON Wyvern Theatre
Theatre Square, Swindon, Wiltshire SN1 1QN
Wednesday 2 - Thursday 3 March
Wed & Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01793 524481 | swindontheatres.co.uk
ST ALBANS Alban Arena
Civic Centre, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 3LD
Monday 11 - Wednesday 13 April
Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01727 844488 | alban-arena.co.uk
OXFORD Playhouse
Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW
Tuesday 19 & Thursday 21 April
Tue: 2pm, Wed & Thu: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com
GRIMSBY Auditorium
Cromwell Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire DN31 2BH
Monday 9 - Wednesday 11 May
Mon: 4.30pm, Tue & Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 0300 300 0035 | grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
MARGATE Winter Gardens
Fort Crescent, Margate, Kent, CT9 1HX
Wednesday 25 - Thursday 26 May
Wed & Thu: 4.30pm
Box Office 01843 292795 | margate-live.com
HARROGATE Theatre
6 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QF
Monday 30 May - Wednesday 1 June
Mon: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01423 502116 | harrogatetheatre.co.uk
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE
Thursday 1 - Saturday 3 September
Thu: 2pm, Fri & Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01902 429212 | grandtheatre.co.uk