DRAG RACE UK Stars Kitty Scott-Claus and Cheryl to Embark on UK Tour

Drag artists Kitty Scott-Claus and Cheryl are bringing their live show to stages across the UK this April. The Cheryl & Kitty Show is a two-hour cabaret extravaganza kicking off in Cardiff on Thursday 2nd April 2026 with a final performance at the Monkey Barrel in Edinburgh on Wednesday 22nd April 2026. Tickets are available to buy now from here.

The high-energy, high-camp show features show-stopping numbers, roast battles and interactive segments. The show is set to include reimaginations of some of Drag Race’s favourite moments, sharing gossip and personal tales, and chances to sing-along with iconic pop songs, show tunes and ballads.

Cheryl (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 1, UK Vs The World 1 & Canada Vs The World 2) and Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 3, Global All Stars 1) each started their journeys into the world of drag back in 2016.

Cheryl comments: "I am so excited to get back out on the road and show you all the hard work we've been putting into this tour. Kitty and I have been besties for the last 10 years, so to have the opportunity to share some of our best and craziest tales with you, and what we've been up to is, going to be so special. APRIL IS GOING TO BE EVERYTHING!”

Kitty Scott-Claus comments: “BABES! I am so excited to be on the road with Cheryl. We are absolutely bringing the goods, the energy, the performances of a LIFETIME…you will leave with your heart full and your spirits lifted, excited to see you there.”

Show Dates:

Thursday 2nd April 2026 at the Glee Club, Cardiff

Friday 3rd April 2026 at the Northcott – Barnfield, Exeter

Tuesday 7th April 2026 at Komedia, Brighton

Thursday 9th April 2026 at the Leicester Square Theatre, London

Sunday 12th April 2026 at the Chelmsford Theatre, Essex

Tuesday 14th April 2026 at The Stand Comedy Club, Newcastle

Wednesday 15th April 2026 at the O2 Ritz Manchester

Thursday 16th April 2026 at the Glee Club, Leeds

Tuesday 21st April 2026 at Oran Mor, Glasgow

Wednesday 22nd April 2026 at the Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh