DJ Fat Tony to Headline MINISTRY OF PRIDE on July 5 at Ministry of Sound

All-LGBTQ+ lineup to take over the iconic London superclub in a celebration of queer joy and musical freedom.
Ministry of Sound will turn up the volume on Pride this summer with MINISTRY OF PRIDE, a full-venue takeover on Friday, July 5, led by legendary DJ and tastemaker Fat Tony. The all-LGBTQ+ lineup includes Catz ‘N Dogz, FAFF, Josh Harrison, Princess Julia, Reenie, Tete Bang, and NOT BAD FOR A GIRL—united for a night of radical self-expression, love, and sound.
“Anyone can come to MINISTRY OF PRIDE, as long as they're about love, they're about understanding, and they're into music,” says Fat Tony. “At MINISTRY OF PRIDE, everyone's part of something.”
A fixture of UK nightlife, Fat Tony brings decades of influence to the decks, from Limelight to Ibiza, Glitterbox to Glastonbury. His upcoming HARD CAMP EP with KDA drops the same day as the event, adding to the night’s high-energy anticipation.
The multi-room event will span house, disco, underground beats, drag performance, and more—embodying the spirit of queer celebration and unapologetic freedom at one of South London’s most iconic venues.
July 5, 2025
Ministry of Sound, London
Tickets available at ministryofsound.com
