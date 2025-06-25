DJ Fat Tony to Headline MINISTRY OF PRIDE on July 5 at Ministry of Sound

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ministry of Sound will turn up the volume on Pride this summer with MINISTRY OF PRIDE, a full-venue takeover on Friday, July 5, led by legendary DJ and tastemaker Fat Tony. The all-LGBTQ+ lineup includes Catz ‘N Dogz, FAFF, Josh Harrison, Princess Julia, Reenie, Tete Bang, and NOT BAD FOR A GIRL—united for a night of radical self-expression, love, and sound.

“Anyone can come to MINISTRY OF PRIDE, as long as they're about love, they're about understanding, and they're into music,” says Fat Tony. “At MINISTRY OF PRIDE, everyone's part of something.”

A fixture of UK nightlife, Fat Tony brings decades of influence to the decks, from Limelight to Ibiza, Glitterbox to Glastonbury. His upcoming HARD CAMP EP with KDA drops the same day as the event, adding to the night’s high-energy anticipation.

The multi-room event will span house, disco, underground beats, drag performance, and more—embodying the spirit of queer celebration and unapologetic freedom at one of South London’s most iconic venues.

MINISTRY OF PRIDE

July 5, 2025

Ministry of Sound, London

Tickets available at ministryofsound.com

Comments

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...