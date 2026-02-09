Crown Ballet To Return To Parr Hall With THE NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crown Ballet will return to Parr Hall in Warrington with a performance of THE NUTCRACKER on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. The production marks the company’s second appearance at the venue following its presentation of Swan Lake last year.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score, THE NUTCRACKER follows young Marie on Christmas Eve as her Nutcracker doll comes to life and leads her into a fantastical world that includes snowflakes, battles with mice, and a journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. The ballet is presented as a family-friendly production and remains one of the most frequently performed works in the classical repertoire.

Crown Ballet is known for touring traditional ballet productions throughout the UK, presenting more than 70 performances annually. In addition to THE NUTCRACKER, the company’s repertoire includes Giselle, The Sleeping Beauty, and Don Quixote.

The company’s partnership with Parr Hall began in 2025 and marked the return of ballet to the venue’s stage following the pandemic.

Alexej Ignatow, director of Crown Ballet, said, “After the wonderful reception we received with Swan Lake, we're thrilled to be returning to Parr Hall. The response from the Warrington audience was truly special, and we very much look forward to sharing this new production with them.”

THE NUTCRACKER premiered in December 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. While the ballet was not initially well received, it has since become one of the most widely recognized and frequently performed works in classical dance.

THE NUTCRACKER will be performed at Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington, WA1 1BL. Tickets start at £24 and are available by calling the box office at 01925 442345.