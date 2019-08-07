Cosmic Shambles Announces Programme Of Events - August To October

The Cosmic Shambles Network have announced another three months of inspirational and entertaining digital content and live events for people with curious minds.

On 27th August The Network will be hosting an evening at the Royal Institution with Neuroscientist, Author and Network regular Dr Dean Burnett to launch his new book, Why Your Parents Are Driving You Up The Wall. Covering brains, mental health and body image, and classic disagreement issues like school, social media, and tech, it's a must read for anyone who is (or was) a teen who's ever argued with their parents.

To start the summer season with a bang The Network are excited to announce that, following the success of Space Shambles in 2018, they will once again be collaborating with the Royal Albert Hall on 17th May 2020 with a brand new extravaganza of Science, Arts and Music. The boundary pushing show will be called Sea Shambles and will be a celebratory voyage of discovery of our own blue planet and how we can protect it.

In July Book Shambles was back with a vengeance with live interviews from the Elgar Room at the Royal Albert Hall with Actor Wendell Pierce and Comedian Reginald D Hunter and then a Book Shambles Special edition to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing with Robin Ince, Helen Czerski, Kevin Fong and Suzie Imber discussing Arthur C Clarke's 1986 book July 20th 2019. Cariad Lloyd's Book Shambles chat with Robin and Guest Co-Host Bec Hill is also now available and forthcoming episodes include chats with Jenny Eclair, Jim Al-Khalili, Will Eaves, Peter F Hamilton and Gaia Vince.

The Network's Science presenter, Helen Czerski, has hosted several fascinating Science Shambles podcasts including a special to mark the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing from the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Guests have included Professor Marek Ziebart, Dr Andrew Steele, Dr Michelle Dickinson, Dr Suze Kundu, Dr Katie Mack and Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder. Upcoming episodes include guest such as Prof Lucie Green and Dr Suzi Gage.

Following a performance at the British Science Festival on 12th September, the play Signals will continue to tour the UK in the Autumn with several dates around the country. Set in the control room of a remote radio telescope, Signals follows two astrophysicists and their search for alien life over the course of five years. The show is presented in association with Footprint Theatre

Also, as thoughts slowly turn to later in the year, The Network are excited to be presenting a brand new website, Sci-Tunes, in association with The Stephen Hawking Foundation and Science Troubadour Jonny Berliner. The website will be devoted to translating national curriculum science into song in order to enhance the power to learn science through music. Its first five songs and music videos will focus on the GCSE physic curriculum.

Tickets continue to fly out of the box office for performances of Nine Lessons and Carols For Curious People in both London and Salford. Guests for the shows which will be hosted by Robin Ince will be announced shortly. There are also still a few remaining tickets for Brian Cox and Robin Ince's Compendium of Reason at Hammersmith Apollo which is presented in association with Phil Mcintyre Entertainment.

For full listings, visit www.cosmicshambles.com.





