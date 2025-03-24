Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Easter Event Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Easter, the Corn Exchange Newbury and The Base Greenham are bringing a spectacular line-up of family-friendly entertainment, offering plenty to do this school holiday. With a mix of magical theatre, interactive experiences, and chances to get creative, audiences of all ages can look forward to unforgettable adventures.

In the Corn Exchange auditorium families can step into the enchanting world of Room on the Broom (Thu 10 – Sun 13 Apr), a spellbinding adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved book. Follow the witch and her cat as they soar through the skies, picking up unexpected passengers before encountering a fearsome dragon. Full of fun, laughter and magic, this Olivier Award-nominated show from Tall Stories is perfect for children aged 3 and up. Little ones can also take part in an exciting pre-show workshop (Sat 12 Apr) with artist Gemma Kirby where they can craft their very own witch mask to wear during the show and take home afterwards to continue the fun.

Budding artists can unleash their creativity with Nick Sharratt’s Picture Book Drawalong (Tue 15 Apr) The award-winning illustrator, known for Shark in the Park and You Choose, will bring his much-loved characters like Tracy Beaker, Timothy Pope and many more to life while sharing expert drawing tips in this interactive and engaging event.

Science lovers will be thrilled by Science Museum: The Live Stage Show (Wed 16 Apr), an exciting, educational experience filled with explosive experiments and mind-blowing demonstrations. This captivating production is designed to inspire young scientists and ignite curiosity through thrilling live science.

For music lovers, Pop Princesses (Sat 19 Apr) offers a dazzling live concert experience where fairytale princesses take centre stage, performing chart-topping hits from stars like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and many more. With spectacular costumes, high-energy performances and songs from popular films and musicals, it’s the ultimate feel-good show for the whole family.

Bringing history to life, Michael Morpurgo’s Farm Boy (Tue 22 Apr) is a heartwarming sequel to War Horse, blending storytelling, drama and music. This moving tale follows a grandfather reminiscing about his childhood, the changing countryside and the power of family bonds. A beautifully crafted production on tour from the Lichfield Garrick, it’s a must-see for audiences of all generations.

The Corn Exchange’s Make your own Easter Bonnets (Thu 17 Apr) workshop is the perfect opportunity for young creatives to explore their artistic talents while learning about sustainability. Led by artist Gemma Kirby, children will be guided through the process of crafting their own Easter bonnets using a variety of repurposed materials. Whether they choose bold and bright designs or delicate springtime details, every creation will be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The Corn Exchange’s Create and Make (Mon 7 – Fri 11 Apr) sessions invite primary school aged children to dive into the world of creativity, where they can experiment with arts and crafts, engage in drama activities and discover new skills under the guidance of professional practitioners. These full day sessions from 10am to 4pm are the perfect opportunity to develop confidence, make new friends and enjoy artistic expression, and there is also the option of an extended session from 8.30am to 5.30pm to fit around parents’ work schedules.

For those who love hands-on creativity, The Base’s Children's Easter Printmaking (Sat 12 Apr) workshop offers a chance to design and create unique prints, including personalised cards and decorations to take home. With all materials and a special Easter treat from Honesty Café included, children are encouraged to dress for mess and let their imaginations run wild!

In the second week of the holiday, The Base’s Holiday Art Club (Mon 14 – Thu 17 Apr) provides an exciting space for young artists to experiment with new media and work on their own creative projects. Whether they’re beginners or budding artists, these sessions offer an inspiring morning of self-expression and artistic exploration during the school holiday.

With such a variety of exciting performances and workshops, Corn Exchange Newbury and The Base Greenham are the perfect places for families this Easter. For tickets and more information, visit www.cornexchangenew.com or contact the box office on 01635 522733.

