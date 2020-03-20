Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Commissioning Opportunity for Artists

Corn Exchange Newbury, a flagship arts centre based in West Berkshire, is calling out to artists from all disciplines with an exciting commissioning opportunity to help connect communities through the power of the arts.

On Tuesday 17 March the Corn Exchange Newbury, along with many other theatres and arts centres across the country, closed its doors to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the charity is currently unable to deliver its usual programme of live performances, film, classes and workshops, it has been exploring other ways in which it can help the community engage in creative activity.

They are offering artists the chance apply for one of five £1000 commissions to create a piece of work that can be presented in a format that people can enjoy remotely. This call out goes out to artists working in any art form, and applicants should consider projects that tackle current challenges such as parents who have to home school their children, the importance of keeping socially connected, advocating for the arts as an essential part of society and celebrating key workers.

Katy Griffiths, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury, says 'We recognise just how important the role of the Corn Exchange is as a space for people to come and connect with each other and with creative activity. Without the ability to do this in person, it feels right to reach out to support both our cultural and local communities and find new ways of bringing people together.'

To promote and share this work as widely as possible, projects needs to have elements of which are digital, or they can be entirely digital. Artists will be supported by the Corn Exchange remotely with all aspects including technical, marketing, and participatory and audience engagement elements. Proposals and project ideas must be no longer than one side of A4 and should be sent to the Corn Exchange Newbury by email to programming@cornexchangenew.co.uk by Monday 30 March at 10am.

The Corn Exchange's 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space will be announcing opportunities for outdoor artists next week and more information will follow.

The arts centre has also announced a series of online sessions to keep audiences creative and connected during this unprecedented time of closure. Including vlogs, remote sessions and project packs, the aim is to support home schooling as well as giving people of all ages the opportunity to keep being creative and perhaps learn a new skill whilst staying in. Starting from Tuesday 24 March, new material will be released via the website and social media channels with weekly programmes available in advance. The Corn Exchange is also continuing its popular book swap so from next week there will be an exchange point outside the front of the building where local residents can keep up their reading by swapping an unwanted book for a different one.

All the latest information on the current closure of the Corn Exchange Newbury, plus any additional information of the commission call out and other planned online activities, can be found online at www.cornexchangenew.com.





