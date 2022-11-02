Controversial Comic Frankie Boyle To Find The Funny In The Futility Of It All at Parr Hall

Caustic comedian Frankie Boyle is returning to Warrington next year as part of his new Lap of Shame tour which will take a sharp and cynical look at the bewildering state of the world.

The Scottish stand-up - known for his controversial sense of humour - will be suppressing his 'overarching sense of futility and horror' to tell jokes in the 'final days of organised human life'.

Frankie's doom-laden show is coming to Parr Hall on Monday, 8 May, and will mainly be about politics - satirising 'whichever new leaders emerge from the irradiated rubble'.

The tour follows on from similar themes in his 2020 book, The Future of British Politics, and his BBC show, Frankie Boyle's New World Order.

In The Future of British Politics, Frankie takes a characteristically acerbic look at the forces that will be key in the coming years and the looming climate catastrophe.

While on Frankie Boyle's New World Order, he tackles some of the biggest issues facing the planet with a string of special guests.

Frankie has been a stand-up since 1995 and gained widespread recognition when he became a regular panellist on Mock the Week between 2005 and 2009.

He then followed that up with his own black comedy show, Channel 4's divisive Frankie Boyle's Tramadol Nights.

Other high profile TV work over the years has included 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI.

So why not buy a ticket? After all, according to Frankie, money will be worthless when the show comes around and you and your neighbours, probably part of a struggling militia by then, could probably use a few laughs...

Frankie Boyle's Lap of Shame is at Parr Hall on Monday, 8 May. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.