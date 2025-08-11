Comedy Takes Center Stage This Autumn At The Corn Exchange Newbury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Corn Exchange Newbury will welcome an outstanding roster of comedy talent this autumn, promising unstoppable laughter and something to suit every sense of humour. From monthly showcases of rising stand-up stars to returning household names, the season offers audiences plenty of reasons to smile as the nights draw in.

Kicking things off is the return of The Comedy Network (Friday 5 September, Friday 17 October, Friday 7 November), a monthly stand-up night presented by Avalon, the talent house behind Lee Mack, Russell Howard, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders, and Jenny Eclair. Each edition brings a fresh line-up of the UK’s brightest new comic voices.

On Sunday 7 September, Dom Joly marks the 25th anniversary of his cult hidden-camera series with Trigger Happy TV: 25th Anniversary (Work in Progress), revisiting its surreal sketches and anarchic spirit. Jenny Eclair follows on Friday 26 September with her autobiographical new show Jokes, Jokes, Jokes Live!, charting four decades of comedy, chaos, and career curveballs.

Thursday 9 October sees Matt Richardson bring Brash, a high-energy set exploring life in his thirties, rural living, and the art of ageing disgracefully. Finally, on Wednesday 5 November, fan favourite Milton Jones returns with Ha!Milton, supported by rising comic Tom Houghton, delivering a night of one-liners and offbeat observations.

Tickets start at £16.25 and are available at cornexchangenew.com or via the Box Office on 01635 522733.