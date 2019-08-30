Comedian Zoe Lyons Will Star As God In The European Premiere AN ACT OF GOD

After many millennia, and in just 90 minutes, God (award-winning comedian Zoe Lyons as seen on 'Mock The Week' and 'Celebrity Masterchef') assisted by her devoted angels Gabriel (Tom Bowen, Johnny Castle in 'Dirty Dancing the Musical') and Michael (Matt Tedford, aka 'Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho') will answer some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since creation.

In this very alternative Christmas message, An Act of God sees a dissatisfied deity, weary of the original Ten Commandments, delivering a new version: a fresh set of rules for the modern world. This sinfully funny comedy delivers a new meaning to divine intervention as The "One" gives the first and last word on everything mankind has wrought on the planet.

An Act of God, written by former 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' writer David Javerbaum, was twice a smash hit on Broadway (starring Jim Parsons, Sheldon Cooper in the TV sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', and Sean Hayes, Jack in 'Will and Grace'). For this European premiere, Javerbaum has rewritten the play to feature bespoke material for Zoe Lyons and a British audience. He also continues to run the controversial Twitter account @TheTweetOfGod, through which God shares his thoughts on world events with over six million followers.

Directed by Benji Sperring ('Toxic Avenger the Musical', 'Night of the LIving Dead'), An Act of God receives its European premiere in a 7-week run at the Vaults complex under Waterloo station from 27 November to 12 January.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You