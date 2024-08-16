Colin Sutton to Return in THE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER 2 - The The Real Manhunter Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



entertainers launch The Makings of a Murderer 2 - The Real Manhunter, featuring Colin Sutton, the Senior Investigating Officer behind some of the UK's most renowned murder cases.

Following a sell-out nationwide tour last year of The Makings of a Murder, the UK's top true crime theatre tour is back with a brand-new show; The Makings of a Murderer 2 - The Real Manhunter.

The show features a new frontman; Colin Sutton, who was the Senior Investigating Officer who caught serial killer Levi Bellfield and 'Night Stalker' Delroy Grant. His memoirs were turned into award-winning ITV drama series Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton which ran for two series and was based on his murder investigations.

In this unique and chilling production, Colin will talk you through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer - a thrilling night at the theatre, perfect for true crime fans and theatre goers alike.

The show is produced by entertainers, one of the UK's leading entertainment producers. entertainers is run by father and son team, Michael and James Taylor who were recently listed in The Stage Top 100, a list of the most influential people in the theatre industry. They have over 30 other productions in their portfolio including The Magic of Motown, Cirque: The Greatest Show, The Rocket Man, Fastlove and Man in the Mirror all of which are touring the UK throughout the year.

The Makings of a Murderer 2 - The Real Manhunter is touring the UK from this September and is coming to a theatre near you.

More information and tour dates can be found at themakingsofamurderer.co.uk

