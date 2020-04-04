Club 11 London Postpones the Broadway Princess Party Performances in May

Article Pixel Apr. 4, 2020  

Club 11 London has announced the postponement of the two Broadway Princess Party shows set for this May. The original performances were scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2020.

The venue released a statement that says, "Due to the fast paced nature of venue closures, we sadly have to postpone these two concerts ast he show dates fall before the 31st May as currently stated on the Leicester Square website. We are working with Ben, Susan, Laura, Courtney, and the venue to find a new suitable date. We are not able to provide a new date at the moment so please bear with us. We shall be in touch in due course regarding the date change and/or the ticket/refund process if required."

Read the full statement on Twitter below:



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Watch As Lena Hall Hosts A Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI 4/9 at 7PM!
  • DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT to be Live Streamed on Easter Sunday
  • Jenna Coleman, Denise Gough And David Morrissey To Star In Virtual Play Readings For Charity
  • WE WILL ROCK YOU UK Tour Announces Rescheduled Dates and New Venues For 2021