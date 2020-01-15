Clive Anderson's UK Tour Of ME, MACBETH, AND I Comes To The Wiltshire Music Centre

Over many years a frequent performer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, chat shows, radio and TV programmes, Clive Anderson brings his first solo show Me, Macbeth & I to venues across the UK this coming spring after a sell out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

It's a one-man stage show guaranteed to be funnier than Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, more historically accurate than 24 hours of fake news, less divisive than Brexit, Scottish Independence and Donald Trump put together.

An award-winning and versatile broadcaster and comedy writer, Clive began his success during his 15-year legal career with stand-up comedy and script writing, before rising to fame as the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on radio and then television and winning the 1991 British Comedy Award.

Clive fronted ten series of Clive Anderson Talks Back on Channel 4 and four series of Clive Anderson All Talk on BBC 1. As well as presenting several other TV and radio programmes, he has made many guest appearances on shows such as Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week, Countdown and Fighting Talk. And has fronted other programmes covering current affairs, sport, science, history, music, art and literature, including this year, Mystic Britain now on the Smithsonian Channel. He currently presents Loose Ends and Unreliable Evidence (both BBC Radio 4).

Clive has hosted any number of live events and award ceremonies for BAFTA, London Evening Standard, Chortle and the Olivier Awards in London and overseas.

Clive hosted Whose Line Is It Anyway?... Live the official worldwide première at the Adelphi Theatre in London in 2015. Due to popular demand, the sold-out show returned to London Palladium for a limited run in 2016 and again to Royal Albert Hall in December 2018 to celebrate its 30th birthday with an exclusive run of three live festive shows. This year he is presenting the latest Edinburgh version of Whose Line? at the McEwan Hall.

Tour Dates



March 13, 2020 Bromsgrove, Artrix Theatre

www.artrix.co.uk / 01527 577330

March 14, 2020 Peterborough, Key Theatre

www.vivacity.org / 01733 864744

March 18, 2020 Bridport, Electric Palace

www.electricpalace.org.uk/ 01308 424 901

March 20, 2020 Farnham, Maltings Theatre

www.farnhammaltings.com / 01252 745444

March 27, 2020 Launceston, Town Hall

www.launceston-tc.gov.uk / 01566 761000

March 28, 2020 Bridgwater, McMillan Theatre

www.mcmillantheatre.com / 01278 556677

March 29, 2020 Winchester, Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962840440

April 2, 2020 Milton Keynes, The Stables

www.stables.org / 01908 280800

April 3, 2020 Chipping Norton, The Theatre

www.chippingnortontheatre.com / 01608 642350

April 4, 2020 Bradford-Upon-Avon, Wiltshire Music Centre

www.wiltshiremusic.org.uk / 01225 860 100

April 5, 2020 Maidenhead, Norden Farm

www.norden.farm / 01628788997

April 20, 2020 Epsom, The Playhouse

www.epsomplayhouse.co.uk / 01372 742555

April 22, 2020 Hereford, The Courtyard

www.courtyard.org.uk / 01432 340555

April 23, 2020 Monmouth, Savoy Theatre

www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk / 01600 772467

April 24, 2020 Evesham, Arts Centre

www.eveshamartscentre.co.uk / 01386-446944

April 26, 2020 Radlett, The Radlett Centre

www.radlettcentre.co.uk / 01923 859291

May 8, 2020 Leicester, Curve Theatre

www.curveonline.co.uk / 0116 242 3595

May 23, 2020 Liverpool, The Everyman

www.everymanplayhouse.com / 0151 709 4776

May 24, 2020 Salford, The Lowry

www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000





