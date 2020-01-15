Clive Anderson's UK Tour Of ME, MACBETH, AND I Comes To The Wiltshire Music Centre
Over many years a frequent performer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, chat shows, radio and TV programmes, Clive Anderson brings his first solo show Me, Macbeth & I to venues across the UK this coming spring after a sell out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.
It's a one-man stage show guaranteed to be funnier than Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, more historically accurate than 24 hours of fake news, less divisive than Brexit, Scottish Independence and Donald Trump put together.
An award-winning and versatile broadcaster and comedy writer, Clive began his success during his 15-year legal career with stand-up comedy and script writing, before rising to fame as the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on radio and then television and winning the 1991 British Comedy Award.
Clive fronted ten series of Clive Anderson Talks Back on Channel 4 and four series of Clive Anderson All Talk on BBC 1. As well as presenting several other TV and radio programmes, he has made many guest appearances on shows such as Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week, Countdown and Fighting Talk. And has fronted other programmes covering current affairs, sport, science, history, music, art and literature, including this year, Mystic Britain now on the Smithsonian Channel. He currently presents Loose Ends and Unreliable Evidence (both BBC Radio 4).
Clive has hosted any number of live events and award ceremonies for BAFTA, London Evening Standard, Chortle and the Olivier Awards in London and overseas.
Clive hosted Whose Line Is It Anyway?... Live the official worldwide première at the Adelphi Theatre in London in 2015. Due to popular demand, the sold-out show returned to London Palladium for a limited run in 2016 and again to Royal Albert Hall in December 2018 to celebrate its 30th birthday with an exclusive run of three live festive shows. This year he is presenting the latest Edinburgh version of Whose Line? at the McEwan Hall.
