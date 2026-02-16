Clinton Baptiste Comes to Parr Hall in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Much-loved comedian, questionable clairvoyant and Phoenix Nights star Clinton Baptiste is preparing to shake all the spirits loose from Parr Hall's storied stage as he heads to Warrington with a new show.

Having embarked on four sell-out UK tours in recent years, the nation's favourite hapless medium is getting ready to commune with the departed in ‘Spectral Intercourse'.

Clinton will receive Warrington's earthbound dilemmas on 11 February, 2027, before reaching out to the spirits for answers. But fear not – he will probe sensitively.

He said: “This will be the biggest and best show I've ever done. What's more, spirit has promised to turn up to every venue on the tour and be at its spooky best!”

A fictional comedic character created and portrayed by actor, writer and comedian Alex Lowe, Clinton Baptiste made his TV debut on Peter Kay's hit series Phoenix Nights and quickly gained cult status.

As well as his TV and stage work, the flamboyant ‘psychic' regularly presents Clinton Baptiste's Paranormal Podcast.

Alex also worked with Peter Kay on That Peter Kay Thing where he portrayed the character Sparky.

While another of his best known creations is ‘Barry from Watford', a fictional elderly character who featured for many years on Steve Wright's afternoon show on BBC radio.

Alex has appeared on a number of high profile British TV shows too such as Brassic, The Fast Show, This Time With Alan Partridge and Cold Feet.