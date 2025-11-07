Clean Break Welcomes New Young Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clean Break welcomes nine Members to its brand-new Young Company – a training programme for young women and non-binary people aged 18 - 25 who have lived experiences of the criminal justice system or who may be at risk or on the fringes of it.

From October 2025 – July 2026, this new cohort of young Members will learn acting and theatre-making skills, receive personalised wraparound support and perform a newly commissioned play. The programme will be delivered by artists, facilitators and leading Drama Schools, including LAMDA, RADA, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Mountview and The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama - plus support from industry partners Roundhouse and AKTA Photography.

Jacqueline Stewart, Clean Break’s Head of Participation and Deputy CEO: “I am thrilled to welcome our new Young Company and to hear their fresh, uncompromising voices resonate around Clean Break. This remarkable group brings boundless talent and creativity. It is a privilege to witness them emerge and disrupt the current landscape.”

Young Company Member: “Joining Clean Break’s first ever Young Company is such a meaningful step in developing my voice as an artist and storyteller. I’m at a point in my journey where I want to grow creatively and personally to build confidence, community and a sense of belonging in the theatre world. Clean Break offers a safe, supportive and inspiring space to discover who I am as a performer, and to create work that is honest, bold and full of heart.”

Terri Cash, Widening Participation and Access Manager, The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama: “The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with Clean Break, a pioneering theatre company. Over the years, Central has welcomed and supported Clean Break alumni as they’ve developed into the theatre makers of tomorrow. Together, we’re now excited to champion the incredible talent of Clean Break’s Young Company — nurturing their creativity, amplifying their voices, and supporting their next steps towards a future in the performing arts.”

Laura Kwiatkowski, Access & Widening Participation Manager, LAMDA: “LAMDA are delighted to work with Clean Break’s Young Company. This programme has the needs and aspirations of its Members at the heart, and we are thrilled that LAMDA’s expert tutors can support the vital development of these young, underrepresented artists.”

Professor Orla O'Loughlin, Vice-Principal & Director of Drama, Guildhall School of Music & Drama: "I have long admired the life-changing work of Clean Break, and at Guildhall School we're delighted to join our fellow drama schools in supporting their new Young Company. We look forward to seeing the work that the cohort produces in 2026.”

Rio Hayles, Access and Participation Lead, RADA: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Clean Break Young Company, an organisation whose commitment to creativity, inclusion, and empowerment through the arts reflects a vital part of RADA's mission. This partnership provides a valuable opportunity to support emerging talent, amplify diverse voices, and strengthen pathways into professional training and the wider creative industry.”