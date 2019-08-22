Clas Ohlson Invites Fans To Break Plates To Win Tickets To MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

Clas Ohlson, online homeware retailer and an official partner of Mamma Mia! The Party has launched a unique Greek plate smashing experience; Smash to Win, in London's theatre district. Attendees channelled the spirit of a Greek taverna, whilst smashing one of Clas Ohlson's specially designed, recyclable plaster plates, for the chance to win two tickets to Mamma Mia! The Party, which opens at The O2, London, next week on 29th August. This is the first time online homeware and hardware retailer, Clas Ohlson, are permitting, let alone encouraging, people to have a go at smashing their crockery, and it's all inspired by Swedish pop legends, ABBA!

Smash to Win began its tour with a launch event at Carousel, in the heart of London's theatre district. Linda John-Pierre, who plays Debbie in Mamma Mia! The Party, made a surprise appearance to perform the title track and ABBA favourite, Mamma Mia! to delighted attendees. Over 300 guests visited the launch for the rare opportunity to smash some homeware, and get their hands on the coveted tickets. But for anyone who missed the launch, the lively plate smashing experience will be travelling onto further locations throughout the summer. There are also more chances to win over on the Clas Ohlson website: https://mammamiatheparty.clasohlson.co.uk/

Thursday 29th August Oracle Shopping Centre, Reading

Wednesday 4th September Brent Cross Shopping Centre, London

Mamma Mia! The Party opens in London on 29th August at The O2, after taking Stockholm by storm with over 400,000 tickets sold. In this unique experience, attendees become guests in a taverna, set on the Greek island of Skopelos, where lead character Nikos and his wife Kate run a wonderful and exotic restaurant. The show takes place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a 4-course Greek feast, and watch the warm, romantic and funny story evolve, told through dialogue and ABBA songs. UK Media Manager for Clas Ohslon, Briony Samuel said: "We're delighted to be celebrating our partnership with Mamma Mia! The Party. With our Swedish heritage and passion for homeware, it seemed only fitting to create a unique competition that utilised such an iconic household item, whilst also getting into the spirit of Mamma Mia! The Party. 'We hope consumers enjoy taking part in the contest with us, and it's a good time to remind people that we also sell super glue..."

For more information, please check out the Clas Ohlson website at https://mammamiatheparty.clasohlson.co.uk/

