Choir! Choir! Choir! Will Return to the UK and Europe With HALLELUJAH: AN EPIC ANTHEMS SING-ALONG!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Interactive singing show Choir! Choir! Choir! makes its eagerly awaited return to the UK and Europe after two tours in 2023. Starting in Ireland on May 1st, Choir! directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman will be getting audiences out of their seats and singing in perfect harmony at venues all across the UK and Europe with “Hallelujah”: An EPIC Anthems Sing-Along!

A limited presale for tickets begins Wednesday, February 12th, with general on sale on Friday, February 14th.

Since its inception in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has proven to be an innovative, interactive and dynamic musical experience that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Founded by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, this unique show brings people together to sing in harmony, regardless of musical background. With no auditions or previous singing experience required, Choir! Choir! Choir! has created an inclusive environment where anyone can participate and connect through the power of song. Known for their engaging and energetic performances, the choir has collaborated with a diverse range of artists with the likes of Brandi Carlile, David Byrne, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Rick Astley and even Kermit the Frog, they are now turning their attention to their best collaboration yet – with you, the audience. Whether performing intimate gatherings or large-scale events, Choir! Choir! Choir! continues to inspire and unite people through the universal language of music.

Daveed and Nobu said today: “We can't wait to get back and party with our friends in the UK and Europe! You're gonna sing, dance, laugh - and when the harmonies hit, you just may cry your eyes out! Our Epic Anthems Sing-Along has it all.”

For those unfamiliar with how Choir! Choir! Choir! works, forget all you know as this is so much more EPIC! Each night the audience are invited to be part of the show as they are taught harmonies and sing songs they love together from Leonard and Joni, to Whitney and Oasis, Adele to Pink Floyd, you never know what will happen at a Choir! show. Daveed and Nobu continue to blow audiences away with their incredible musical skills, and comedic timing and this brand new tour will once again deliver a truly unique, one of a kind show across the country and beyond.

Comments