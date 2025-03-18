Chloë Moss' RUN SISTER RUN Will Make London Premiere At The Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Double Telling has announced the London premiere of Run Sister Run by award-winning playwright Chloë Moss. Directed by Marlie Haco, the production opens at the Arcola Theatre on 7 July, with previews from 2 July, and runs until 26 July.

A sharp yet tender exploration of sisterhood, Run Sister Run follows the entwined lives of Connie and Ursula over four decades as their relationship is tested in profound and unexpected ways.

Playwright Chloë Moss today says: "I'm thrilled that Double Telling are bringing Run Sister Run to life at the Arcola, directed by the talented Marlie Haco. This play holds a special place in my heart and I'm very excited by their vision for this production."

Double Telling's Artistic Director Marlie Haco says: “I feel incredibly lucky to be bringing Chloë's resonant play to the London stage this year. I was immediately struck by its shattering depiction of sisterhood, which cuts right to the heart of what it means to love another person, and at what cost. Run Sister Run is a gift to any director, offering both raw intensity and unexpected humour as it champions the will to survive in a broken system. I can't wait to share this story with audiences this summer."

Double Telling will partner with charities including Become and Hackney Quest to raise awareness and forge connections with local communities affected by the play's themes.

Award-winning playwright Chloë Moss explores the destructive and redemptive power of family bonds in this gripping story of resilience and survival.

Spanning four decades, Run Sister Run follows sisters Connie and Ursula, tracing the forces that bind them together and threaten to tear them apart.

This is “ingeniously structured new writing” (The Stage) that interrogates the tension between nature and nurture, exposing the complex contours of sibling love.

With wit and compassion, the play draws the past into the present, revealing the lasting impact of the choices that shape us.

Directed by Marlie Haco, this new production fuses Moss' searing dialogue with movement and original music, bringing to life a relationship marked by pain and a deep, enduring affection.

Chloë Moss is a playwright and screenwriter. Her writing credits for theatre includes This Wide Night (Tron Theatre), for which she was awarded the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Her other theatre writing credits include Rock Follies (Chichester Festival), Corinna Corinna, The Way Home (Liverpool Everyman), Living Newspaper, Catch, A Day In Dull Armour (Royal Court Theatre), This Wide Night (Tron Theatre), The Gatekeeper (Royal Exchange Theatre), Christmas is Miles Away (Manchester Royal Exchange/Bush Theatre) How Love is Spelt (Bush Theatre/Summer Play Festival, New York). Her writing credits for television include Call the Midwife, Marie Antoinette, Unprecedented, Six Wives with Lucy Worsley, Dickensian, The Smoke, Prisoner's Wives, Switch, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Lip Service, Hollyoaks and New Tricks.

Marlie Haco is a director & dramaturg. Her directing credits include Proud (Kings Head Theatre), Knife on The Table (The Cockpit Theatre), Good Day (VAULT Festival), Vengeance (Pleasance Theatre), Lovesick (Hope Theatre/Hen & Chickens Theatre/Camden Fringe), Words Without Consent (Brighton Fringe/Southwark Playhouse) and Chinese Boxing (Playground Theatre/Norwich Fringe). Marlie was Resident Director at Hampstead Theatre (2022-2023), where she worked as assistant director on Mary by Rona Munro and Anthropology by Lauren Gunderson.

