Charlie Landsborough to Visit Parr Hall on His Farewell Tour

Known as the UK's premier country music singer, Charlie plans to hang up his guitar and retire from touring to concentrate on writing and recording music.

The musician's live shows transcend country music and encompass beautiful ballads, folk, blues, rock n roll, pop, gospel and anthems, which goes some way to explaining his popularity.

Already a winner of 'best songwriter', 'best song', 'best male vocalist' and 'best international country album' awards, Charlie's talent and chart-topping records received the ultimate recognition in 2011 when he was inducted into the British Country Music Hall of Fame.

Charlie said: "Now I thought that you, who have been so good to me, should be the first to know that I intend to hang up my guitar and retire next year.

"Hence, this next tour around England in spring will be my last.

"I will certainly miss you all but will never forget your great kindness and support and will always treasure the wonderful memories I have of the lovely times I have had with you."

Charlie will take to the stage at Warrington's Parr Hall on Friday 3 May 2019.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office 01925 442345.





