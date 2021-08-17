Casting Announcement For WHAT IF IF ONLY at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Linda Bassett and John Heffernan have been cast in Caryl Churchill's new play What If If Only, which will be directed by James Macdonald. With set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Christopher Shutt and assistant direction from Grace Duggan.

What If If Only will run in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Wednesday 29 September 2021 - Saturday 23 October 2021, with press night on Friday 6 October 2021 at 6pm. Performances run Monday - Saturday at 6pm, plus Friday 8, 15 & 22 October 2021 at 10pm. The running time is 14 minutes.

Caryl Churchill's recent work at the Royal Court includes Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp, Escaped Alone and Pigs and Dogs.

