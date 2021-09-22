Casting Announced For YELLOWFIN at Southwark Playhouse

Casting has been announced for Marek Horn's (Wild Swimming) brand new politically charged drama, Yellowfin, coming to Southwark Playhouse this autumn. Bringing together the incredible talents of Nancy Crane (Dance Nation, Almeida; Summer and Smoke; Almeida/ Duke of York), Nicholas Day (The Wild Duck, Almeida; Wolf Hall/ Bring Up the Bodies, Aldwych Theatre), Joshua James (Wife, Kiln Theatre; The Seagull, Chichester/ National Theatre) and Beruce Khan (Adult Children, Donmar Warehouse; Ravens, Hampstead Theatre), this witty production is a fiercely original study of power and how far people will go to defend it.

Set in a world where all the fish have inexplicably vanished, Yellowfin is a deep dive into a dystopian future. The play offers a timely insight into our sense of citizenship and responsibility to the planet, as we too navigate our own 'new normal'. The worldwide premiere will be directed by Ed Madden (A Table Tennis Play; Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons).

Madden comments, That such a remarkable quartet of actors will be bringing Yellowfin to life this autumn is a mark of the rare brilliance and distinctiveness of Marek's play. This is a company of true stage animals; performers I have admired doing great work in major theatres for many years. I am still pinching myself to be heading into a rehearsal room with them.

The production will be led by a talented creative team including set and costume designer Anisha Fields (Acis and Galatea, Buxton Opera House), lighting designer Rajiv Pattani (Dismantle This Room, Royal Court Theatre) and sound designer Max Pappenheim (The Night of the Iguana, Noël Coward Theatre).

Performances run Wednesday 13th October - Saturday 6th November 2021.