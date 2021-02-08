Casting Announced For World Premiere Of A New Everyday Comedy At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Full casting has been announced for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's upcoming production of Sharon 'n' Barry do 'Romeo & Juliet', a new everyday comedy, on Zoom from 25 February - 6 March 2021.

The cast is: David Nellist (BBC One's Sherlock and Macbeth, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) and Joanne Seymour (BBC One's Eastenders and The Killing of Sister George, Palace Theatre Southend). Completing the cast are Jessica Rothon and Jack Scannell-Wood, from Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's QYouth programme, alternating as Sharon and Barry's niece/nephew.

Sharon and Barry are done with baking, Joe Wicks & Netflix and have stumbled upon Sharon's old battered school text of Romeo & Juliet in their loft. After a bit of a read and a watch of the classic, the couple's been inspired to have a crack at the play themselves...

They've hacked out the boring bits, worked out playing all the parts, and the props have just arrived from Amazon!

So, join them live from their living room for this inadvertently hilarious, but surprisingly touching, take on Shakespeare's most romantic story.

The play will be performed live online via a private link and is directed by Douglas Rintoul, the Theatre's Artistic Director (Christmas Allsorts; Misfits; As You Like It; In Basildon; and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch).

This new work builds on a year of digital innovation at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in 2020, with the international streaming of co-production The Hired Man, live streamed community response piece Here I Am and world premiere of award nominated digital theatre piece Misfits.

Sharon 'n' Barry do 'Romeo & Juliet' will be performed on Zoom from 25 February - 6 March 2021. Tickets cost £8 plus 65p QRenew Fee, suitable for all ages 7+. For more information and to purchase tickets visit queens-theatre.co.uk.