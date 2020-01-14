Casting Announced For TRYST at Chiswick Playhouse

Following a sell-out run in 2017, the gripping revival of Karoline Leach's passion-fuelled thriller, Tryst, returns to the reinvented Chiswick Playhouse under the direction of Phoebe Barran (Four Days In Hong Kong, Orange Tree Theatre; award-winning short film Snapshots). Actor Fred Perry (Black Comedy UK Tour; The Honourable Woman, BBC) will reprise his acclaimed role alongside Scarlett Brookes (Blood Wedding, Young Vic; Macbeth, Shakespeare's Globe; The Merchant of Venice, RSC) in this stylish adaptation.

Based on a true story, this tense thriller focuses on the serial fraudster, George Love, who encounters a naïve and vulnerable shop-girl, Adelaide Pinchin, in Edwardian London. What follows shocks them both as Love's elaborate heist begins to unravel in frightening and unpredictable ways.

Leach's suspenseful masterpiece has shocked audiences with its enthralling twists since its West End debut in 1997, with a later run off-Broadway. A gripping charade of predator and prey, the audience is drawn into a world dominated by the exploitation of insecurities and the seductive façade of charm.

Director Phoebe Barran comments, When I first read Tryst I couldn't quite believe that its based on real life events. The story is shocking and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. I really enjoyed watching the reactions of people coming to it for the first time and its fantastic to have the opportunity to do the show for a whole new audience. We've made some changes and we think this version is even better. It's intense, energetic and gives the cast and creative team an exciting challenge that's a joy to rehearse and bring to life. Part love story, part psychological thriller, Tryst is a play with endless possibilities. Doing the show for a second time will give us all the opportunity to delve further into the dark and rich world created by Karoline Leach.

Preview tickets are available from £15 (5th - 6th February). All tickets are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You