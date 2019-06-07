Casting Announced For PERFECTLY ORDINARY At Hope Mill Theatre In Manchester

Casting has been announced for the new musical 'Perfectly Ordinary' at the Hope Mill Theatre this July. With a Book & Lyrics by Matthew Rankcom and a score by Joe Wilson, the production, based on real events, is "a touching insight into life with a mental illness". The musical premiered at the Guildford Fringe Festival in 2018 and appears now in an all-new production for Manchester audiences.

"Addiction and mental illness are growing problems in our ever-changing world. Perfectly Ordinary, a brand new British musical, examines these issues and asks what all of it really means. On a psychiatric ward somewhere in the UK, we meet a range of unique, sometimes tragic, sometimes hilarious characters all striving to be 'normal'. Based on real life events and inspired by real people, this show is a touching exploration of the human condition."

The Hope Mill cast features Natalie Williams (Maggie May- Finborough Theatre, Promises Promises- Southwark Playhouse, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory- West End) as Pinky, Peter Noden (Honk- UK Tour, Twang!- Union Theatre) as James, Pippa Winslow (The Exonerated- Hope Mill, Sound of Music- UK Tour, Oklahoma!- Grange Park Opera) as Eileen, Paul Dorsey (Luminosity- HOME, Manchester) as George and Kelly Hampson (Ghost- UK Tour, Legally Blonde- Leicester Curve/Monaco, Knights of the Rose- Arts Theatre) as Suzie. Alfie Doohan (ArtsEd) and Kate Landy (GSA) will be making their professional debuts as Noah and The Girl, respectively.

Composer Joe Wilson said; "To have this show performed at such an incredible venue with this wonderful cast is truly a dream come true. We hope it will help to spread mental health awareness and break down the stigma one audience member at a time!"

Perfectly Ordinary is co-directed by Matthew Rankcom and Samantha Dye, with musical direction by Jordan Alexander, choreography by Lizzie Nance, casting by Adam Braham, set design by Frankie Gerrard and lighting by Joseph Edward Thomas.

The show runs from 22-24th July 2019 at the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester. Tickets for the production are priced from £12 and are now on sale from https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/perfectly-ordinary-a-new-musical/ or by calling the Box Office on 0333 012 4963.





