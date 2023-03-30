Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER At The Watermill

The full cast and creative team have been announced for THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER - the world premiere stage adaptation of Kate Summerscale's vivid and gripping best-selling non-fiction thriller - that will run at The Watermill Theatre from Friday 5 May until Saturday 10 June

Summer 1860, an elegant country house, a young boy is found dead in an outside privy. All clues point towards the murderer being a member of the grieving household. But which one?

Called to the scene is the most celebrated detective of his day, Jonathan Whicher from Scotland Yard. Faced with an inept local police force, a middle-class family ravaged by secrets, and a lack of evidence, will he be able to solve the case?

This original Victorian whodunit becomes a battle of wits between the professional detective and the only one who knows what really happened. In this fresh re-telling, fact and fiction bleed into each other, and the Truth becomes something to be fought over.

Adapted by Alexandra Wood and directed by Kate Budgen, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher will star Christopher Naylor (Dangerous Corner and Hard Times - The Watermill, The Woman in Black - West End) as 'Jonathan Whicher', Eleanor Wyld (Leopoldstadt - West End, The Merchant of Venice - The Globe) as 'Constance', Connie Walker (The Taxidermist's Daughter - Chichester, Macbeth - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as 'Mrs Kent', Jim Creighton (The Importance of Being Earnest, Journey's End - The Watermill, Skylight - NT) as 'Mr Kent', Sam Liu (a recent RADA graduate, most recently seen in Ted Lasso for Apple TV) as William', and Robyn Sinclair (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe - West End and tour, AmÃ©lie - West End (Criterion Theatre) as 'Gough'

THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER will be directed by Kate Budgen, with design by Amy Jane Cook, with lighting design by Katy Morison, with projection design from Rachel Sampley, and with sound design and composition from Beth Duke. The stage management team are Emily Stedman (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM) and Phoebe Butcher (ASM placement).

The Watermill is a 200-seat regional powerhouse, with an unparalleled reputation for producing bold, world-class theatre with local and national reach from its home in West Berkshire. It also has an extensive programme of community outreach, and schools touring work, and a firm commitment to diversity, education, and talent development.

The Watermill Theatre's fundraising continues as it embarks on its first year without Arts Council England's support. All donations made to the theatre's THRIVE campaign will be tripled thanks to the generous support of a match funder. Individuals can donate from as little Â£1 to show their support and ensure that the work of The Watermill, and everyone who is part of its community, can continue to thrive. There is also the option of becoming a Friend of the Watermill, from as little as Â£35 per year.