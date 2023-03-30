Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER At The Watermill

The production will run at The Watermill Theatre from Friday 5 May until Saturday 10 June.

Mar. 30, 2023 Â 

The full cast and creative team have been announced for THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER - the world premiere stage adaptation of Kate Summerscale's vivid and gripping best-selling non-fiction thriller - that will run at The Watermill Theatre from Friday 5 May until Saturday 10 June

Summer 1860, an elegant country house, a young boy is found dead in an outside privy. All clues point towards the murderer being a member of the grieving household. But which one?

Called to the scene is the most celebrated detective of his day, Jonathan Whicher from Scotland Yard. Faced with an inept local police force, a middle-class family ravaged by secrets, and a lack of evidence, will he be able to solve the case?

This original Victorian whodunit becomes a battle of wits between the professional detective and the only one who knows what really happened. In this fresh re-telling, fact and fiction bleed into each other, and the Truth becomes something to be fought over.

Adapted by Alexandra Wood and directed by Kate Budgen, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher will star Christopher Naylor (Dangerous Corner and Hard Times - The Watermill, The Woman in Black - West End) as 'Jonathan Whicher', Eleanor Wyld (Leopoldstadt - West End, The Merchant of Venice - The Globe) as 'Constance', Connie Walker (The Taxidermist's Daughter - Chichester, Macbeth - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as 'Mrs Kent', Jim Creighton (The Importance of Being Earnest, Journey's End - The Watermill, Skylight - NT) as 'Mr Kent', Sam Liu (a recent RADA graduate, most recently seen in Ted Lasso for Apple TV) as William', and Robyn Sinclair (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe - West End and tour, AmÃ©lie - West End (Criterion Theatre) as 'Gough'

THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER will be directed by Kate Budgen, with design by Amy Jane Cook, with lighting design by Katy Morison, with projection design from Rachel Sampley, and with sound design and composition from Beth Duke. The stage management team are Emily Stedman (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM) and Phoebe Butcher (ASM placement).

The Watermill is a 200-seat regional powerhouse, with an unparalleled reputation for producing bold, world-class theatre with local and national reach from its home in West Berkshire. It also has an extensive programme of community outreach, and schools touring work, and a firm commitment to diversity, education, and talent development.

The Watermill Theatre's fundraising continues as it embarks on its first year without Arts Council England's support. All donations made to the theatre's THRIVE campaign will be tripled thanks to the generous support of a match funder. Individuals can donate from as little Â£1 to show their support and ensure that the work of The Watermill, and everyone who is part of its community, can continue to thrive. There is also the option of becoming a Friend of the Watermill, from as little as Â£35 per year.




Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet Photo
Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet
This re-imagining of David Mamet's 1980s hit play turns the dynamic on its head as the genders of the protagonists are reversed. Set in Hollywood where power is everything and morals are a commodity to be bought and sold, this production will examine the hierarchy from an alternative perspective. With two females as the movie executives and a younger male, the plot is given an entirely different context.Â 
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Di Photo
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.Â  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season Photo
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season
Lazarus Theatre Company return to Southwark Playhouse this Autumn with a production that promises not to be for the faint-hearted.Â  Turning their bold ensemble methods to a reinterpretation of Thomas Middleton and William Rowleyâ€™s rarely staged play The Changeling, audiences are ensured a thrilling and unsettling pre-cursor to Halloween.Â 
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER At The WatermillCast and Creative Team Announced For THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER At The Watermill
March 30, 2023

The full cast and creative team have been announced for THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER â€“ the world premiere stage adaptation of Kate Summerscale's vivid and gripping best-selling non-fiction thriller - that will run at The Watermill Theatre from Friday 5 May until Saturday 10 June.
Tickets On Sale To Bath's Garden Theatre FestivalTickets On Sale To Bath's Garden Theatre Festival
March 30, 2023

The Garden Theatre Festival is back in Bath for its third triumphant year. Tickets go on sale from 5pm on Thursday 30th March, with a 10% discount for the first 100 tickets for all shows until 10th April (Easter Monday) - so get your tickets now!
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare SlaterHightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
March 30, 2023

HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.Â  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween SeasonLazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season
March 30, 2023

Lazarus Theatre Company return to Southwark Playhouse this Autumn with a production that promises not to be for the faint-hearted.Â  Turning their bold ensemble methods to a reinterpretation of Thomas Middleton and William Rowleyâ€™s rarely staged play The Changeling, audiences are ensured a thrilling and unsettling pre-cursor to Halloween.Â 
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring SeasonTHE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
March 29, 2023

Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga.Â 
share