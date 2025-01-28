Cast Set For Pete Townshend's QUADROPHENIA, A MOD BALLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK have announced the cast for the world premiere of Quadrophenia, a Mod Ballet. In 1973, guitar smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote QUADROPHENIA. Recorded by The Who - it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name. Now it's back â€“ this time as an explosive dance production - Quadrophenia, a Mod Ballet.

Quadrophenia is steeped in the mythology of the 1960s - sharp suits, soul music, vespas and parkas but its themes of lost youth, rebellion, the search for belonging and hunger for social change are just as urgent today.

Rising star Paris Fitzpatrick (he/him) will perform the iconic lead role of Jimmy. Paris completed his professional dance training atÂ TringÂ Park School for the Performing Arts. FollowingÂ graduation in 2015, he spent aÂ year dancing andÂ touring with Northern Ballet before going on to joinÂ NewÂ Adventures in 2017. During his time with New Adventures, Paris' work includes originating the role of Romeo inÂ Matthew Bourne's RomeoÂ + JulietÂ (UK Tour, 2019), creating the role of Bob inÂ The Midnight BellÂ (UK Tour,Â 2021), Angelo in The Car Man (Royal Albert Hall 2022), Carabosse/Caradoc and Count Lilac in Sleeping Beauty (UK and International Tour 2022/23), and most recently reprising the role of Romeo in Romeo + Juliet (UK and International Tour 2023/24). Paris toured with BalletBoyz in 2022. He was nominated for The Times Breakthrough AwardÂ at the South Bank SkyÂ Arts Awards in 2020, for Outstanding Male Modern Performance at the National Dance Awards 2022, and for Best Male Dancer and again for Outstanding Male Modern Performance which he then went on to win at the National Dance Awards 2024.

The role of Mod Girl will be shared by Serena McCall (she/her) and Taela Yeomans-Brown (they/them). Serena McCall graduated from the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance in 2023. She portrayed Roxanne the Sadler's Wells/Universal Music UK co-production Message in a Bottle during the North American and Canadian tour, choreographed by five-time Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince to music by Sting. She can also be seen in the Wicked movie, directed by Jon M. Chu with choreography by Christopher Scott, as well as Disney's live-action Snow White, directed by Marc Webb and choreographed by Mandy Moore. Taela Yeomans-Brown graduated from Bird College Conservatoire for Dance and Musical Theatre in 2020. Most recently, they served as Swing and Dance Captain inÂ WickedÂ at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, following roles inÂ Mary PoppinsÂ at the Prince Edward Theatre and The Lion KingÂ at the Lyceum Theatre.

Dan Baines (he/him) will be playing Ace Face. Dan graduated from Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance in 2020. During his training he became an apprentice dancer at Balletboyz before going on tour with the company in 2022. Since his graduation, Dan has worked with many choreographers, directors and creatives including Tim Burton, Dua Lipa, Damien Jalet, Christopher Bruce, Akram Khan, Matthew Bourne, Maxine Doyle, Corey Baker, Tom Dale, Tom Jackson Greaves, Arlene Phillips and James Cousins.

The rest of the company announced today includes, in alphabetical order, Curtis Angus, Jonathon Luke Baker, Will Bozier, Anya Ferdinand, Euan Garrett, Seirian Griffiths, Georges Hann, Tia May Hockey, Dylan Jones, Stuart Neal, Joshua Nkemdilim, Zach Parkin, Amaris Pearl-Gillies, Yasset Roldan, Sam Salter, Pam Pam Sapchartanan, and Kate Tydman.

Further cast members who will make up the rest of the company are yet to be announced.

Casting was led by Will Burton from Grindrod & Burton. With over 20 years of experience in casting, Will has worked on multiple award-winning projects across stage and screen. From A Chorus Line at the London Palladium to Netflix's adaptation of Matilda, he has put together casts for the UK's top creatives, including Matthew Warchus, Jamie Lloyd, Drew McOnie, and Ellen Kane. Will is the casting director for The McOnie Company as well as for the Olivier-award-winning productions of Matilda, Jesus Christ Superstar, and In the Heights. His work can also be seen in the feature films Disenchanted, Mary Poppins Returns, and Nine.

Quadrophenia, a Mod Ballet will tour to Plymouth Theatre Royal (28 May - 1 June 2025), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (10 - 14 June 2025) and the Mayflower, Southampton (18 - 21 June 2025) before having its official opening at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London (24 June - 13 July 2025) and then visiting The Lowry, Salford (15 - 19 July 2025).

A rich, orchestral arrangement of the album by Rachel Fuller and Martin Batchelar, first heard in concert version at The Royal Albert Hall and recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is the backdrop for this brand new production.

Choreographer Paul Roberts and Director Rob Ashford bring together some of the UK's finest creative talent from the worlds of music, theatre, film and dance, with assistant choreographer Liam Riddick. With original costumes by renowned British fashion house Paul Smith and Natalie Pryce, costume styling by Hannah Teare, set design by Christopher Oram, projection by yeastculture.org and lighting design by Fabiana Piccioli, the creative team bring new dimensions to the raw energy and emotion of one of the UK's most iconic rock albums.

Pete Townshend said: â€˜QUADROPHENIA is the only Who album that I solely composed and produced (1973) and the movie that followed in 1979 launched the careers of some of the finest young actors of the time. In 2016 Rachel Fuller agreed to create an orchestral score of the album. When I first heard a demo of this version, without vocals, my first thought was that it would make a powerfully rhythmic and emotionally engaging ballet. Workshopped in 2023, that thought became a reality and I knew we had something that would resonate with new audiences, and also bring joy, as it had in its other iterations for decades. The themes of young people growing up in difficult times are still so relevant. It's going to be poignant, tender and poetic and epic.'

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Sadler's Wells, said â€˜It's an honour for Sadler's Wells to be a collaborator and lead producer of this unique production. Quadrophenia is a story crying out to be told through dance and with this talented creative team we can be sure that we can achieve its full potential. Working closely with Pete Townshend and his team and our regular collaborator Universal Music UK we can each bring our particular skills and knowledge to make this classic of The Who's discography a powerful and meaningful story for our time.'

David Joseph, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music UK, said: â€˜When Rachel and Pete came to me with the idea of a Quadrophenia ballet with extraordinary new arrangements, it was probably one of the easiest â€˜we're in' moments I've had. We've had a long-standing relationship with Alistair and the Sadler's Wells team so they were the obvious next call, and they just got it immediately. Our only conditions for this project were artistic and creative excellence, which each partner has delivered in abundance. Finally, I must thank Paul Roberts, whose genius has lifted the whole production into something we are all so proud of.'

Paul Roberts said: 'Quadrophenia has already inspired me so much, bringing its legacy forward and discovering its voice in movement created so much emotive energy and passion every time we entered the workshop room. I know that taking our next big step into rehearsals will stimulate so much more excitement and our generous, brilliant, madly talented young cast offer nothing but vitality to this iconic story. I can't wait!'

Rob Ashford said: 'I'm excited at the idea of art forms evolving and emerging into new territory. That's certainly what's happening with Quadrophenia. I'm thrilled to collaborate with these brilliant artists on this dance /theatre piece. The music is timeless in its orchestral form and makes the perfect backdrop as we tell the story of Jimmy, and evoke a world of Mods and Rockers.'

Tour Dates

Plymouth, Theatre Royal

28 May - 1 June 2025

https://theatreroyal.com/

Â

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

10 June - 14 June 2025

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre

Â

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

18 June - 21 June 2025

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

Â

London, Sadler's Wells Theatre

24 June - 13 July 2025

Press Night: 25 June 2025

https://www.sadlerswells.com/

Â

Salford, Lowry

15 July - 19 July 2025

https://thelowry.com/

