Cast Set For PARLOUR SONG at the Greenwich Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been announced for Parlour Song from playwright Jez Butterworth. This darkly comic play will receive its first major London revival since 2009 at Greenwich Theatre in May. Following their acclaimed production of the playwright’s The River in 2024, this exploration of deceit, paranoia and desire will star Naveed Khan (Death on the Nile, 20th Century Studios; Humans, Channel 4; Survivor, Survivor Productions) as Ned.

Set in leafy suburbia, Parlour Song follows the story of demolition expert Ned and his seemingly perfect life in the English countryside. Outwardly his life is entirely unremarkable, but things slowly start to unravel from half a year of no sleep, to missing objects, and Ned’s irrational fear of his attractive wife Joy.

Kellie Shirley (In The Long Run, Sky One, Now TV and Starz; Casualty, BBC; Eastenders, BBC) will play Joy, a woman who tolerates her husband of 11 years while longing for escape from life in their new estate. Completing the cast of this compelling show about madness and melancholy in suburbia, screen sensation Jeremy Edwards (The Locke Inn, Wild Street Productions; Hollyoaks, Channel 4; Holby City, BBC) will perform as Dale.

Jez Butterworth is a British playwright, celebrated for his distinctive voice and exploration of complex themes in his works. His most famous play, Jerusalem earned widespread acclaim for its portrayal of modern British life through the character of Johnny “Rooster” Byron, a charismatic, rebellious figure living on the fringes of society. Butterworth’s work is characterised by its rich language, sharp wit, and a blend of mythic and contemporary elements. His plays often delve into the tensions between personal freedom and societal constraints, and his work continues to be a major influence in contemporary theatre.

Artistic Director James Haddrell comments, "We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Jez Butterworth after the success of last year’s production of The River. Parlour Song is a theatrical comedy of manners wrapped up in an unsettling satire of suburban life. These three characters are utterly real, but there are very blurred lines between reality and the gradual breakdown of Ned’s mental state. I honestly think that, though rarely produced, Parlour Song offers a glimpse of Jez Butterworth at his best."

Comments