Cast Set For CINDERELLA at Epstein Theatre Liverpool This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world’s most loved fairytale is set to entertain Epstein Theatre audiences this Christmas – and today the first fabulous cast members can be revealed.

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn will have a ball playing the title role of Cinderella at the Hanover Street venue.

And after appearing digitally in panto’s for the last two years, she will be joined live on the Epstein stage by panto royalty Leanne Campbell, returning by popular demand, who will be waving her magic wand over the Regal Entertainments Ltd show as the Fairy Godmother.

Cinderella runs from Friday, 5 December to Sunday, 4 January 2026 at the historic Grade II listed theatre.

Beloved by generations as the greatest fairytale of them all, Regal Entertainments Ltd’s smash hit production of the classic tale promises marvellous magical moments along with spectacular costumes and set, brilliant choreography and a host of singalong tunes to get you up out of your seat.

Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful girl reduced to a life of servitude by her two ugly stepsisters. But when an invitation arrives for a grand ball at the palace, it seems all that could be about to change. With a bit of magic, and help from her loyal friend Buttons, Cinderella is transformed into the belle of the ball. But what will happen when the clock strikes midnight?

Katie McGlynn is best known for playing Sinead Tinker in ITV’s Coronation Street, winning a National Television Award for best serial drama performance in 2020. She then went on to play Becky in Hollyoaks for Channel 4 and recently appeared as Georgina in Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate for BBC One.

She started her television career, aged 16, playing Gemma Gooch in Skies of Glass as part of Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On Series. And in 2021 she showed off her dancing skills competing for the glitter ball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Gorka Marquez.

On stage, Katie recently starred in Peter James’s hit touring production of Wish You Were Dead.

Meanwhile Leanne Campbell is well-known to Liverpool panto audiences.

Actor and presenter Leanne started her acting career at the age of 10, with early roles including Annie at The Liverpool Playhouse and an award-winning performance as young Helen in the much-loved Twopence to Cross the Mersey. She went on to play many leading roles in musicals and plays including Me and My Girl, Carousel, The Sound of Music and Scrooge. She was also cast as Pam in ITV’s Children’s Ward.

In 2020 she wrote and starred in the successful comedy play Pete Price is Dead at Liverpool’s Royal Court, other recent productions include The Salon, The Salon the Sequel and Achy Breaky Bride. Her many high-profile panto appearances include five years at the Liverpool Empire and six consecutive years at the city’s M&S Bank arena.

More cast are still to be announced.

The show will be directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield. Musical supervisor is Callum Clarke.

The Christmas pantomime forms part of the theatre’s inaugural autumn season which is due to be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein’s birthday – featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark, which closed its doors in June 2023, now has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

The theatre is encouraging people to join the Epstein mailing list via the website www.epsteintheatre.com to be the first to hear about future shows.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said: “Not only is panto returning to the Epstein stage for 2025, but we have an amazing star cast ready to entertain our family audiences.

“I’m excited to welcome Katie McGlynn to the theatre to play Cinderella in what I know is going to be a magical Christmas treat. And I’m also thrilled to see a return to the Liverpool panto stage by the brilliant Leanne Campbell – the Fairy Godmother’s wand is safe in her expert hands.

“Regal Entertainments is renowned for its high quality, award-winning productions so I can guarantee everyone a fantastic time. Oh yes, I can!”

Chantelle Joseph of Regal Entertainments Ltd added: “I’m delighted to welcome Katie to the Regal family for what I know is going to be an enchanting festive experience at the beautiful Epstein Theatre.

“And of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Leanne Campbell bringing sparkle to the stage, this year as the Fairy Godmother. We’re very proud of our production of Cinderella – there’s a great team behind the scenes and we will be revealing more talented performers over the coming weeks.”

Comments