Cast & Creatives Announced for KINKY BOOTS - First UK Revival & Regional Premiere

The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have announced the full cast and creative team for the first UK revival and regional premiere of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. The production will also mark 10 years since the musical's debut at Chicago's Bank of America Theatre in 2012.

The new production, which will be directed by Tim Jackson, will run at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 - 24 September (Press Night: 8 September) and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September - 22 October (Press Night: 29 September).

Based on the Miramax motion picture, the musical adaptation features a Tony-Award nominated book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony and Grammy award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited a struggling shoe business from his ‎dad, which he's desperate to save. He unexpectedly bumps into a larger than life drag queen Lola, who's looking for some sturdy stilettos. They think they've nothing in common, but as the unlikely pair ruffle a few feathers, designing some fabulous footwear for the factory floor, perhaps they do...

The new production sees Tim Jackson reunite with the two theatres, having previously choregraphed their celebrated revival of Made in Dagenham. Tim Jackson has also previously worked with the New Wolsey Theatre as director and dramaturg of The Stage Debut Award-winning co-production of The Season (Royal and Derngate, New Wolsey).

The full cast announced today are: Jay Anderson (he/him) as Angel, Will Arundell (he/him, Queen of the Mist) as Harry/Bailey/Onstage Musical Director, Matt Corner (he/him, The Last Ship) as Charlie, Aruhan Galieva (she/her, Doctor Who) as Lauren, Keanu Adolphus Johnson (he/him, Never Lost At Home) as Lola, Josephine Lloyd-Welcome (she/her, Goldie's Oldies) as Georgie, George Lynham (he/she/they) as Angel, Roddy Lynch (he/him) as Don, Cavan Malone (they/them) as Angel, Tim Parker (he/him, Once) as Mr Price, Anna Soden (she/her, Five Children And It) as Nicola, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (she/her) as Pat and Hiromi Toyooka (she/her) as Angel. Casting for Young Lola and Young Charlie will be announced at a later date.

The full creative team are: Daniel Denton (he/him, Misty) as Video Designer, Tony Gayle (he/him, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as Sound Designer, Crystal Hantig (she/her) as Choreographer, Charlie Ingles (he/him, Anyone Can Whistle) as Musical Supervisor & Arranger, Tim Jackson (he/him, The Season) as Director, Jamie Platt (he/him, The Last Five Years) as Lighting Designer, Amanda Stoodley (she/her, Bloody Elle) as Set & Costume Designer and Molly Wilsher (she/her) as Assistant Director.

Tim Jackson said of the new production, "I am thrilled to be collaborating with this incredible bunch of super-humans, within the acting company and the creative team alike. The casting process has been a real joy - we've met such talented folk and roared with laughter every day. Person after person has shared in their connection to the show and its wonderful characters, and I am thrilled to have found an ensemble of exceptional performers who all lead with kindness and heart. Each actor is bringing something special and individual to our rehearsal room, and there is a powerful collective desire to make this new production a beautiful celebration of self-love, individuality and acceptance. With a cast of 13, we can revel in the intimacy of the 2005 film on which the musical is based, and allow our audiences to feel part of the factory community. And when we need to let rip, we've got a company that can bring a spectacular, explosive, contemporary energy. Audiences should expect stellar actor-musicianship, killer vocals and dazzling, high-octane (high-heeled!) dancing, all packaged within a funny, empowering, heart warming story."

There will be British Sign Language, Audio Described and Captioned performances available at both theatres. Tickets are now on sale via each venue's respective websites and box offices.

