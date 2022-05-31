Cast Change Announced For MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Royal Opera House

Dinara Alieva has had to withdraw from performing the role of Cio-Cio-San (performances on 14, 18 (evening), 21, 24, 30 June and 6 (matinee) July), and Olesya Petrova has withdrawn from performing the role of Suzuki (performances on 18 (matinee), 23 and 27 June) in the Royal Opera's upcoming production of Madama Butterfly. Withdrawals are due to delayed visa processing times unfortunately making it impossible for both artists to take part in the upcoming revival.

The role of Cio-Cio-San will now be performed by Lianna Haroutounian and Eri Nakamura, and Kseniia Nikolaieva and Patricia Bardon will share the role of Suzuki.

Armenian soprano Lianna Haroutounian made her Royal Opera debut in 2013 as Elizabeth of Valois (Don Carlo) and has since sung Hélène (Les Vêpres siciliennes), Mimì (La bohème) and Leonora (Il trovatore). Haroutounian has also performed at Wiener Staatsoper, Metropolitan Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, San Francisco Opera, Staatsoper Berlin and Teatro Real, Madrid.

Japanese soprano Eri Nakamura, who was a Jette Parker Young Artist (2008-10) has captivated audiences at Covent Garden establishing her international reputation. Nakamura has recently performed the role of Cio-Cio-San in the Hallé's semi-staged production, conducted by Sir Mark Elder, to critical acclaim. "Eri Nakamura was a formidable Cio-Cio-San, fiercely dramatic in her anguish, childishly devoted in her love for her facile American naval officer" (The Times). For the Royal Opera she has performed roles including Musetta (La bohème), Susanna (Le nozze di Figaro), and Gilda (Rigoletto). Nakamura has performed at Bayerische Staatsoper, Opera de Oviedo, and Théâtre du Capitole Toulouse amongst others.

Ukrainian mezzo-soprano Kseniia Nikolaieva joined the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at the start of the 2020/21 Season and is part of the 20th Anniversary Company. Nikolaieva has recently performed the role of Annina (La traviata), Giovanna (Rigoletto) and performed in the Royal Opera's Concert for Ukraine, conducted by Antonio Pappano and Oksana Lyniv. Following Butterfly, Nikolaieva will next perform the role of Emilia in The Royal Opera's revival of Otello in July.

Irish mezzo-soprano Patricia Bardon is in demand for repertoire ranging from the Baroque through to Rossini and Wagner and her distinguished career has led to collaborations with conductors, orchestras and opera houses of the highest calibre. Highlights of the 2021/22 season include Cornelia (Giulio Cesare) for Theater an der Wien and Fricka (Das Rheingold) for Zurich Opera House and their new ring cycle.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.