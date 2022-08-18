Cast Announced For Boundless Theatre's ADDICTIVE BEAT

The star cast has been announced for Addictive Beat, the explosive new play by award-winning writer Dawn King (The Trials, Donmar Warehouse; Foxfinder, The Ambassadors Theatre; Brave New World, UK Tour). Part gig, part theatre, the show kicks off Boundless Theatre's Autumn season with a story of two best friends who create a euphoric beat that could change their lives forever.

Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Warner Brothers; The Children Act, BBC Films; The Duke, Pathé; Black Mirror - Bandersnatch, Netflix) takes on the role of Alex, a DJ, and Boadicea Ricketts (Grantchester, ITV; Call the Midwife, BBC; Bartholomew Fair, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse; She Ventures & He Wins, The Young Vic) portrays singer-songwriter Robbi.

Friendship and music connect Alex and Robbi as they hungrily chase admiration while facing their inner most demons. When playing around with a track, they make something gloriously euphoric and wickedly addictive. However, with this new promise of potential and fame, the demons come ever closer. Both are forced to ask a crushing question: what is the high they are really chasing, and is the come down worth it?

Directed by Rob Drummer (for Boundless: Natives, Confidence, Radio Elusia), with an immersive staging at Dilston Gallery in Southwark Park and new music from Anikdote (7 million + streams on Spotify), this new show is about creative obsessions, re-connecting with the world and whether chasing the high of being worshipped by millions is ever really enough. A unique production, Addictive Beat blurs the lines between theatre and live music. Boundless are also collaborating with music events ticketing platform DICE for the project, in an innovative partnership that aims to bring theatre to new audiences of music fans. The EP with songs from the show is available now on Spotify, just search for Addictive Beat by Boundless Theatre. The production is generously supported by Cockayne - Grants for the Arts and The London Community Foundation.

Rob Drummer comments, Kate Bush once said that music saves people and at its core that is what Addictive Beat is about. We all have that one song that can pull us out of the darkest of times and Dawn in all of her brilliance has crafted a powerful show about being young, creative and struggling with working out who you are. I cannot think of two greater actors to share a rehearsal space with than Fionn and Boadicea, who are going to blow our audiences away.