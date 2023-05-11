Cast And Creative Team Revealed For ANNA HIBISCUS' SONG at Sheffield Theatres

Performances run Friday 7 - Saturday 15 July 2023.

Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres have announced the cast for their new production of Anna Hibiscus' Song, the theatrical adaptation of the much-loved children's book by Atinuke. Staged in the intimate and flexible Playhouse, the story of Anna Hibiscus is directed and adapted by Utopia Theatre Founder, CEO and Artistic Director Mojisola Kareem-Elufowoju.

Told through music, dance, puppetry and traditional African storytelling, this theatrical adaptation of Atinuke's much-loved children's book promises to have audiences beaming from ear to ear. Suitable for children aged 3+ and their families, the performances will be interactive and colourful throughout to bring the stage and story to life.

Althea Burey will play the roles of Narrator, Angel, Mama. Althea has multiple children's productions stage credits to her name including The Smeds and the Smoos, The Gruffalo's Child and Paw Patrol Live.

Meanwhile Malick Bojang, who has starred in Loki and Jungle, will be Grandfather, Chocolate, Papa. Saskia Rose joins the cast as Anna Hibiscus, her recent professional credits include touring educational productions of Shakespeare's works with The Globe Players. Maya Thompson will play the roles of Auntie Jolie and Narrator. Dorthea Darby will play the role of Grandmother, Ben, Uncle Tunde. The on-stage musician will be Julius Obende, who has collaborated with British Council Nigeria and Goethe Institut.

'Today we offer you a story of happiness. Of self-discovery. Of song. And of dance!'

This is the story of a young girl named Anna Hibiscus. Anna lives in amazing Africa. Ibadan, Nigeria to be exact.

Anna Hibiscus is so filled with happiness that she feels like she might float away. And the more she talks to her mother and father and grandfather and grandmother and aunties and cousins about it, the more her happiness grows! There's only one thing to do...Sing!

Tickets for Anna Hibiscus' Song are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

After its run at the Playhouse in Sheffield, Anna Hibiscus' Song will tour to community venues across Yorkshire including the Terry Wright Community Hall in Sheffield and Leeds Central Library. For more information and to book, visit Click Here.




