Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre

Careers in the Arts is the joint project between the Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre to inspire and educate young people aged 14 - 25 in West Berkshire and North Hampshire in what a career in the arts can and does look like. Careers in the Arts, funded by Greenham Trust, has now had its official launch ahead of its first participant recruitment this spring.

At the launch hosted by the team from The Watermill Theatre and The Corn Exchange, three local schools attended a panel talk with professionals from both organisations to find out about their different roles, and were given a backstage tour around the Corn Exchange. There was also a selection of activities taking place where students could listen to voice notes about different job roles, watch career insights videos from Watermill creative teams and take part in a job match activity.

Hannah Elder, Engagement Manager at Corn Exchange Newbury says, We are excited to be partnering with the Watermill Theatre in bringing this important careers programme to young people locally. We really want this varied programme of activity to provide parents, teachers and young people with the opportunities and the confidence to explore the many avenues of employment that the arts can offer. I for one would have welcomed such a stepping stone as I began my journey into what has now been a fulfilling career of 20 years in the field of arts education. From the online resources to paid traineeships, we hope that through the pathways available across both our theatres we are able to support young people in the discovery of new and valuable transferable skills.

Heidi Bird, Outreach Director at the Watermill, added, We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Corn Exchange on Careers in the Arts. Together we hope to strengthen the awareness of roles within the arts industry, inspiring young people across our community and nurturing the next generation of theatre makers. We would love to hear from any young people, educators and partner organisations who would like to find out more.

Both The Watermill Theatre and Corn Exchange Newbury are offering a Young Creatives programme. Using the expertise and resources from the unique organisations, these sessions will inspire and equip young people with a broad and in-depth experience of offstage opportunities in the arts. Sessions are tailored to each venue, and both groups will have the chance to support and work towards producing theatre and performances at both venues.

The Corn Exchange Newbury have now begun actively recruiting for Young Creative participants aged 14 - 18 to take part in the weekly sessions this summer, with a focus on producing, project management, marketing and arts administration. All those interested can register at getinvolved@cornexchangenew.co.uk. The Watermill will be launching their Young Creatives strand for young people aged 14-18 years in September, with an initial programme focusing on costume and set design. Those interested in finding out more can email outreach@watermill.org.uk. Traineeships recruitment information will be announced soon.

Further information about the project can be found on the website: https://careersinthearts.co.uk/. Schools can also get in touch via the link if they would like the team to come in and deliver Careers in the Arts activities to their students.