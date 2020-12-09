Cambridge Arts Theatre Presents DAME TROTT'S PANTO PALAVER

Cambridge Arts Theatre will return, after an eight-month closure, with a brand-new, feel-good, warm-hearted and COVID-safe panto themed adventure set to sprinkle the city with Christmas magic.

Count Covidula, the stupidest, baddest baddie that you've never heard of, is sick of the good guys winning and wants to ruin pantomime for everyone. He's got his hands on this year's master scripts and is rewriting the stories with unexpected and hilarious results!

Will Dame Trott and her beloved Daisy the Cow escape from the mean Giant Trumplebore? Does Dick Whittington become Mayor of London or will he be defeated in a rigged election? And will Cinderella ever marry her charming Prince, or will the Stoneybroke Lockdown have her home by 10pm? One thing's for sure: panto will never be the same again.

Dave Murphy, Chief Executive at Cambridge Arts Theatre: "We thought long and hard before deciding to create this year's show but realised that, this year more than ever before, we need take some control over our own destiny. This is us putting our best foot forward at the end of the most challenging year in our history. Amidst the COVID gloom I can promise you laughter, panto madness, feel-good songs, familiar faces and some much-needed festive cheer. Please join us for the fun."

The Arts Theatre's pantomime favourites are back in an all-star line-up ready to entertain families and friends across Cambridgeshire.

Returning for his fifteenth Christmas in Cambridge is the hilarious Matt Crosby, starring as Dame Trott. Celebrated across Cambridgeshire for his role as #1 Dame, Crosby's recent roles include an Ugly Sister opposite Wayne Sleep in 2019's Cinderella and Widow Twankey in 2018's Aladdin.

Coronation Street's Stephen Beckett returns to Cambridge for his fifth role as the pantomime baddie to play the wicked Count Covidula, after his role as Fleshcreep in 2017's Jack and the Beanstalk. Beckett is best known for his television roles in The Bill and Coronation Street and extensive stage experience including the acclaimed West End production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Mamma Mia.

Joining them are West End star Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia) and Isaac Stanmore, returning after his role as Buttons in 2019's Cinderella.

Dame Trott's Panto Palaver is directed by Michael Gattrell (Dear Zoo) and is written by Al Lockhart- Morley (Cinderella, Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk).

Cambridge Arts Theatre is recognised as one of the official See It Safely venues, accredited by the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre. The logo certifies that theatres are complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of both staff and audiences. For further information please visit https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/your-visit-and-covid-safety

In 2019, the Arts Theatre celebrated sparkling success with their production of Cinderella, welcoming over 32,000 adults and children through the doors.

Dame Trott's Panto Palaver opens on Friday 11 December 2020 and runs until Sunday 3 January 2021. For full information and ticket prices visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com