CONSTELLATIONS, RENT, and BACK TO THE FUTURE Are Among the Winners For the 2022 CDG Awards

The Casting Directors' Guild has announced the winners for the 2022 CDG Casting Awards, in partnership with Spotlight.

Hosted by Jennifer Saunders, the intimate industry ceremony took place at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Tuesday 22nd February. Now in its fourth year, the CDG Casting awards seeks to reward and celebrate the incredible work achieved by casting teams across film, television, theatre and commercials.

This year's presenters included high-profile names from across the industry including; Adjoa Andoh, Emily Barber, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie Demetriou, Sope Dirisu, Clint Dyer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ncuti Gatwa, Victoria Hamilton, Tommy Jessop, Adrian Lester, Ralf Little, Pixie Lott, Ambika Mod, James Norton, Jessica Plummer, Giles Terera and Marisha Wallace.

"Honoured to be cast as 'Host' for the 4th annual CDG awards. I'm hoping to impress with many accents and horse riding skills." Jennifer Saunders

"We are excited to be bringing together casting directors from across the country to celebrate our fourth annual CDG Awards. Despite another challenging year, our industry has determinedly stepped up and we are thrilled by the scope of work we will be celebrating by such a brilliant, wide range of casting directors. This is evidence that we appreciate the extraordinary work of our peers and we all have been delighted in the welcome escape that so much of this work has brought us. There have been some unforgettable performances both on stage and screen and it is time to come together and cheer on our community who so often are forgotten by the time the reviewers move in! As we head into 2022 we stride forward with optimism that casting directors and their vital input will be further recognised industry-wide." Jessica Ronane and Kate Ringsell, CDG Co-Chairs

"We're delighted to be back in the room, celebrating the achievements of professional casting directors once more - congratulations to all the nominees and winners." Matt Hood, Managing Director of Spotlight

Full list of winners is as follows:

Best Casting in a Limited or Single Series, sponsored by Netflix

WINNER: It's a Sin - Andy Pryor, Ri McDaid-Wren (Associate), Ray Böhm (Assistant)

Des - Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (Associate)

Small Axe - Gary Davy, Alex Howes (Associate), Jessica Straker (Assistant)

The Queen's Gambit - Olivia Scott-Webb, Nicola Chisholm (Associate)

Best Casting in a Commercial, sponsored by New Wonder Management

WINNER: NHS 'Stay Home Now' - Sasha Robertson Casting

Amazon 'The Show Must Go On' - Kharmel Cochrane

Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Bus' - Michael Cox, Thom Hammond

Sainsburys 'The Gravy Song' - Kharmel Cochrane

Best Casting in Theatre (inside M25), sponsored by The Partnership Group

WINNER: Constellations - Donmar Warehouse, Vaudeville Theatre - Anna Cooper

Harm - The Bush Theatre - Annelie Powell

Romeo & Juliet - National Theatre - Alastair Coomer, Bryony Jarvis-Taylor

Romeo & Juliet - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - Stuart Burt, Annelie Powell

Best Casting in Musical Theatre (inside M25), in partnership with LW Theatres

WINNER: Back to the Future - Adelphi Theatre, David Grindrod

Carousel - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Lucy Casson, James Orange and Jacob Sparrow, Verity Naughton (Children's Casting Director)

Cinderella - Gillian Lynne Theatre, David Grindrod

Singin' in the Rain - Sadler's Wells, Stuart Burt, Richard Johnston and Jacob Sparrow

Best Casting in Regional Theatre (Outside of M25 includes straight Plays & Musicals), in partnership with Manchester International Festival

WINNER: Rent - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester - James Pearson and Rosie Pearson

Bedknobs and Broomsticks - Newcastle Theatre Royal - Jill Green, Nicholas Hockaday (Assistant), Jo Hawes (Children's Casting Director)

South Pacific - Chichester Festival Theatre - Charlotte Sutton, Verity Naughton (Additional Children's Casting)

The Comedy of Errors - Garden Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company (and tour) - Matthew Dewsbury



Best Casting in a TV Drama Series, sponsored by United Agents

WINNER: Bridgerton - Kelly Valentine Hendry, Cole Edwards (Associate)

Adult Material - Shaheen Baig

The Crown - Robert Sterne, Kate Bone (Associate)

Unforgotten - Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (Associate)

Best Casting in a TV Comedy Series, sponsored by Hamilton Hodell

WINNER: We Are Lady Parts - Aisha Bywaters

Alma's Not Normal - Catherine Willis

Motherland (Series 3) - Sarah Crowe

Ted Lasso (Season 2) - Theo Park

Best Casting in an Independent Film (under £3 million) - includes Straight to TV, sponsored by Independent Talent

WINNER: After Love - Shaheen Baig

County Lines - Aisha Bywaters, Ceri Bedingfield (Assistant)

Limbo - Dan Jackson

Rare Beasts - Shaheen Baig, Jonny Boutwood (Associate)

Best Casting in a Film (over £3 million) - includes Straight to TV , sponsored by Warner Media

WINNER: The Mauritanian - Nina Gold

Cruella - Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Assistant)

Enola Holmes - Jina Jay, Olivia Brittain (Associate), Verity Naughton (Young Person Search)

The Dig - Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate)

The winning and nominated productions premiered between the 1st September 2020 - 31st August 2021 and have been selected by members of the Casting Directors' Guild.